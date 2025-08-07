Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

7 August 2025, 17:27

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.
Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

By Claire Blackmore

Stacey Solomon has faced criticism for leaving her husband Joe Swash's son Harry behind as the family jetted off to their 'second home' in Turkey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has been mum-shamed online after sharing a string of photos from her lavish family getaway to Turkey.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, was slammed by trolls who questioned why one of the Solomon-Swash clan was clearly missing from the idyllic break.

The busy mum and her husband Joe Swash, 43, have taken their huge brood of children away for the summer holidays to their "second home" – a luxury £30k-a-week resort in Antalya.

But after posting a slew of sun-soaked photos featuring their blended clan of six kids, followers were quick to point out her stepson was absent from the albums.

Next to a cosy picture of Stacey, Joe, Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, six, Rose, three, and Belle, two, she wrote: "Time to make some memories my whole world 🥹 can’t wait for some special time with my babies.

"Got one picture of us all the second one is every photo ever happy summer everyone from pickle cottage to our second home at this point."

However on closer inspection, fans highlighted that Joe's 18-year-old son Harry from his relationship with ex-partner Emma Sophocleous was nowhere to be seen.

Commenting on the snap, one person wrote: "Lovely family pic. Wish Joe eldest son was included more."

"Why is Joe's eldest son never with them," quizzed a second.

While a third added: "I agree would be nice for them to acknowledge they're missing one!"

Fans were quick to notice Harry's absence from the photos.
Fans were quick to notice Harry's absence from the photos. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The famous family's holiday comes after Stacey and Joe had reportedly faced a difficult time recently, in which the pair were "bickering" over "silly" things.

It follows tense scenes captured on camera in the couple's fly-on-the-wall reality show, Stacey & Joe, filmed at Pickle Cottage.

According to New Magazine, a source claimed the married couple of three years were now prioritising quality time together to get their relationship back on track.

"There’s tension in the air and there is a bit of bickering. But it puts a strain on any relationship," the insider said.

Joe shares his Emma Sophocleous son Harry with ex-partner EEmma Sophocleous
Joe shares his son Harry, 18, with ex Emma Sophocleous. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "You look at those on reality shows, such as the wives in The Real Housewives, with cameras in their houses 24/7, and a lot of their relationships crack under the pressure.

"They’re worried that if they don’t have a break from the cameras and the limelight, it could affect what makes their relationship special.

"They’re still very much in love and are really trying to focus on each other amid the silly bickering and moments of tension, and remember why they got together in the first place – and why they’re actually so perfect together.

"They have vowed to carve out some quality time this summer to do that."

