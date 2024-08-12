Stacey Solomon praised by fans after showing off her bikini body as she admits to being 'conscious'

Stacey Solomon has posted a body positive message on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon has shared an image of her bikini body alongside an inspirational message.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been praised by fans after she posting an image of herself in a bikini alongside an inspirational body positivity message.

The mother-of-five was recently on holiday with her husband ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42, and their children as they enjoy the summer holidays together.

After returning from their break, Stacey opened up about feeling "conscious" about sharing images from her holiday as she was "worried" fans would notice a difference in her body.

Taking to Instagram, the Sort Your Life Out host wrote: "🏝️ beach days 🏝️ to the moon & back family… 🤍 I haven’t committed to the gym this year the way I was able to last year. I don’t know why but For some reason I was conscious about it before coming away."

Stacey Solomon shared a collection of images in her bikini. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "I Worried people would notice (so silly I know as I usually don’t even think about those things, but I felt a weird pressure🙈) However looking back on pics from the beach yesterday I can see I’m still so beautiful. I look A little different from my last holiday but just as beautiful. 🤍

"Doing my everything to make sure my girls know how beautiful they are and don’t measure their beauty against anyone else. And do the things they love because they make them feel good, not look a certain way 🤍"

Stacey Solomon shared images of herself on the beach with her kids. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Fans were quick to flood Stacey's comments with positive messages, with one user writing: "That body has grown 5 babies, that's not just beautiful but pretty darn phenomenal!"

Another added: "You look incredible and this is so so important to teach your girls EVERYbody is beautiful. Have the best holiday making memories to last a lifetime 💫"

While a third stated: "You are one of the only true, normal, down to earth celebs and is why I love to follow you. You look amazing Stacey you always do 😍😍"

Stacey Solomon and her children were enjoying a holiday abroad. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes after Stacey posted a defiant message at the start of the year, declaring that 2024 was going to be her "f*** it" year.

The Renovation Rescue star shared an image of herself in a red bikini, writing: "Anyway it is the “F**k it” year so posting these because, Well because f**k it why not 😂 Happy Thursday Everyone 🖤 And just a little note to say… wear the bikini. Your body deserve to wear whatever you put it in. As long as it makes you happy who cares!"

Stacey Solomon posted an image of herself in a bikini at the start of the year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panelist had previously revealed she had lost her confidence after having children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey stated: "Honestly, I think this is another example of me just losing my confidence a bit. I don't know if it's having 2 babies so close & hormones everywhere.

"I love being stupid & silly & cleaning the house like a loser. This is what I hope the f*** it year bings most of all: the ability to let go & just be me and do what makes me laugh out loud!!"