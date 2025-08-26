Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

26 August 2025, 13:50 | Updated: 26 August 2025, 13:55

Stacey Solomon has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.
Picture: Instagram/@loosewomen

By Claire Blackmore

TV presenter Stacey Solomon became a regular panellist in 2016 and has over 350 appearances under her belt – but hasn't graced the ITV daytime series once this year.

Stacey Solomon has reportedly quit Loose Women after a whopping 13 years as a panellist on the ITV daytime show.

The TV star, 35, first joined the team in 2011 and quickly became a fan favourite due to her down-to-earth personality.

Viewers noticed the busy mother-of-five hadn't appeared in her usual hot-seat for over six months, last appearing as a guest on the series in December 2024, which sparked questions about her return.

Now, a telly insider has revealed the popular presenter has left the line-up for good as she's 'too busy' with other work commitments, including her BBC show Sort Your Life Out and her fly-on-the-wall reality series Stacey & Joe.

Stacey has always been a favourite among Loose Women viewers.
Picture: ITV

The source revealed to the Daily Mail: "The team at Loose Women did everything possible last year to have Stacey on the panel, the viewers love her and there's always a boost to the ratings when she's on.

"But it's clear Stacey has quit Loose Women, she hasn't been on the panel all year, there are no plans for her to appear, she most certainly hasn't been booked and the show stopped reaching out months ago.

"It's highly unlikely she will feature next year once the show goes down to airing just 30 weeks a year, there will only be a few slots available to the regular presenters."

She became a regular panellist in 2016.
Picture: ITV

Rumours claimed that although ITV producers were desperate to have her as regular talent, bosses now hope she will appear as a special guest in the future instead.

The source continued: "Stacey still has a lot of close friends on the show like panelists Kaye Adams and Linda Robson so the hope is she will reunite with the panel as a guest.

"But for now bosses have moved forward with the likes of Olivia Attwood and GK Barry, given they also appeal to a younger demographic."

The mother-of-five admitted she wanted to scale back work commitments.
Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The former X Factor singer, who is married to ex-Eastenders actor Joe Swash, 43, hasn't personally addressed her alleged shock exit yet.

Although she still has her Loose Women job title in her Instagram bio, fans are convinced she has moved on career-wise due to her lack of screen-time.

She hasn't graced the ITV show in 2025 and last appeared as an official panellist in early June 2024, with only two slots the previous year.

The working parent, who shares children Rex, five, Rose, three and Belle, two, with husband Joe, and sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 13, with previous partners, previously explained that she was cutting back on work to spend more time with her family at Pickle Cottage.

Revealing the news on Instagram in 2024, she said: 'Throughout this year I've thought a lot about work/family balance and things that have needed to be prioritised."

