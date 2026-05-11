Stacey Solomon recreates Coyote Ugly bar scene with Rochelle Hunes in Miami

11 May 2026, 11:59

Stacey Solomon swapped the BAFTA Television Awards for a girl's trip to Miami over the weekend.
Stacey Solomon swapped the BAFTA Television Awards for a girl's trip to Miami over the weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The presenter shared raucous karaoke clips from Miami trip after skipping this year’s BAFTA Television Awards.

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Stacey Solomon swapped the BAFTA Television Awards for a girl's trip to Miami over the weekend (May 10), sharing a series of karaoke clips with friends including Rochelle Humes.

The presenter, 36, documented the trip on Instagram after deciding not to attend this year’s ceremony following the backlash she faced over her reaction to losing at last year’s BAFTAs.

In videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Stacey could be seen performing Shaggy’s hit 'It Wasn’t Me' before climbing onto the bar for a Coyote Ugly inspired singalong to 'Can’t Fight the Moonlight'.

In videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Stacey could be seen performing Shaggy’s hit 'It Wasn’t Me'.
In videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Stacey could be seen performing Shaggy’s hit 'It Wasn’t Me'. Picture: Instagram
Stacey later joked alongside clips from the evening: “I’m sorry but when you’re in America with the girliest of girls it’s only right you do Coyote Ugly on the bar.”
Stacey later joked alongside clips from the evening: “I’m sorry but when you’re in America with the girliest of girls it’s only right you do Coyote Ugly on the bar.”. Picture: Instagram

She later joked alongside clips from the evening: “I’m sorry but when you’re in America with the girliest of girls it’s only right you do Coyote Ugly on the bar.”

The TV star was joined on the trip by her sister Jemma and influencer Perrie Sian who also took part in the bar-top karaoke antics.

Stacey has spent the last few days documenting the Miami brand getaway with Space NK on social media, sharing snaps and videos from the trip with her two eldest sons and family members in tow.

The influencer-packed break came as many of Britain’s television stars gathered in London for the BAFTA Television Awards.

Her absence from the ceremony comes a year after she sparked criticism online over an emotional response to losing the Factual Entertainment award for her BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

Olivia Attwood (right) joined Stacey on the bar to sing 'Can't Fight The Moonlight'
Olivia Attwood (right) joined Stacey on the bar to sing 'Can't Fight The Moonlight'. Picture: Instagram

At the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards, Stacey attended the ceremony with husband Joe Swash, with her popular decluttering series nominated in the category.

However, the award ultimately went to Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, fronted by Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder.

Following the loss, Stacey posted a candid video online admitting she was struggling to accept the result. “We didn’t win a BAFTA. And I know I’m supposed to take it gracefully like a champ but, I’ll be honest, I’m devastated,” she said.

Laughing at her own reaction, she continued: “I’m not handling it very well, I’m not taking it very gracefully - I’m devastated! I’m devastated for our whole team, like I’m so gutted for our team.”

Stacey's video after losing out on a BAFTA in 2025:

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ after not winning BAFTA

The presenter went on to praise the production team behind Sort Your Life Out, insisting they “deserved a BAFTA” because of the amount of work involved in making the programme.

"Everyone got dressed up and was really hopeful, I think because they work so hard. It’s not an easy show to make,” she explained.

“The Sort Your Life Out team deserved a BAFTA and I’m devastated. I’m not saying that everyone else didn’t deserve their BAFTAs, they absolutely did.”

Stacye Solomon and husband Joe Swash attending the BAFTA ceremony in 2025 (pictured)
Stacye Solomon and husband Joe Swash attending the BAFTA ceremony in 2025 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Stacey also detailed the process involved in filming the home transformation series, explaining: “We’ll pack up a house and within seven days that house is packed up, into vans, over to a warehouse, laid out on the floor, we go through it meticulously, we make sure it doesn’t just get chucked away.

“We donate, we recycle, we resell things. We put it all back and try and put it in systems to help families move forward…”

She also praised the families who take part in the show for opening their homes to viewers despite the possibility of public judgement.

Carey Mulligan is obsessed with Stacey Solomon! ❤️

Stacey’s Miami trip comes as husband Joe Swash recently shared an update on his ADHD journey, admitting he feels he is currently “not managing it well” and plans to restart treatment after struggling with increasing overwhelm in recent months.

Speaking candidly on Instagram, Joe said: “This time around I want to try and do it properly,” as he revealed he was seeking further professional support and reassessing medication options.

He also said he hopes being open about his experience can help others facing similar struggles, telling followers he wants to share “what works for me and what doesn’t” throughout the process.

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