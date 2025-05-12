Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has opened up about wearing her iconic wedding dress to the BAFTA TV Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, has revealed the significant reason she wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs, after she and husband Joe Swash, 43, tied the knot in 2022.

The TV star took to Instagram to show off her glamorous outfit after Sort Your Life Out was nominated for two awards at the prestigious ceremony.

Instead of wearing a new dress to attend the BAFTAs, Stacey decided to rework her wedding dress after stating she was "so sad" she'd only worn her stunning gown once.

The mother-of-five wrote: "Today I’m wearing my wedding dress. It makes me so sad that this is my favourite most special dress I ever bought & I’ve only ever worn it once. So I asked my stylist Faye (who has been my friend & stylist since the X factor) & her incredible seamstress Izzy to rework my dress so that I can wear it again."

Stacey Solomon reworked her wedding dress to wear to the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey then shared before and after images of her wedding dress, writing on Instagram: "✨ off to the BAFTAs ✨ 🥹 I’m so excited & so grateful to have been nominated for TWO @bafta this year.

"What in the heck is life 😂 Thank you BAFTA for this honour. And thank you to my @sortyourlifeout family & @bbciplayer for giving me the chance to present the most special show, it’s the best job in the world & I love every second of it.

"I decided to have my wedding dress re worked for today because wearing it once feels like a travesty to me. I wanted to get her out of the box & take her out on another special day 🥲

"Thank you @fayesawyerstylist & Issy for transforming my wedding dress into something so special & beautiful. I love you girls. Thank you penny for making me feel so beautiful as always. 🖤 HERE WE GO! Fingers crossed 🤞🤞🤞"

Stacey Solomon shared pictures of what her wedding dress looked like before the alterations. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Fans were quick to send messages of support to the TV star, with one follower writing: "You look amazing!! 😍 Fab idea to have your wedding dress re worked 👏"

Another added: "U looks amazing xx love the dress and definitely worth wearing more than once looks amazing xx"

While a third wrote: "Love this.. I wear my wedding dress every single year on my wedding anniversary even if I’m just doing the housework all day… 🤷‍♀️ shame to let a beautiful dress have only one day and for that reason I do this 😊 good luck"

Stacey Solomon showed her dress being reworked. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe wed in July 2022 at their family home Pickle Cottage surrounded by their children and closest loved ones.

Joe's sons Harry and Rex were best men, alongside Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton who were also included in the celebration.

Stacey's sister Jemma was her maid of honour, whilst Joe's sisters Caisie and Shana were bridesmaids along with the couple's daughter Rose who was a flower girl.

Joe Swash attended the ceremony alongside wife Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Speaking about her sons being included in the ceremony, Stacey wrote at the time: "Zachary walked me [down] the first part where we met Leighton, and he walked with me and Zach held my [train], and then Leighton and Zach walked me to dad for the last part of the walk.

"It meant so much to me that the big boys were a big part of standing by my side so much. More than they'll ever realise, when I've really needed them, and I never wanted them to forget how grateful I am. And how I wouldn't be who I am today without them."