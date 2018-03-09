Stacey Solomon Just Shared Her Awkward School Photo And It's Brilliant!

By Rume Ugen

The Loose Women star shared the awkward teenage throwback on her Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has stunned her fans after sharing an unrecognisable throwback snap from her days at high school.

The Loose Women is one of the many stars sharing their awkward teenage photos as part of a campaign led by Always to end period poverty in schools.

Taking to her Instagram account, Stacey shared the photo in which she is featured as a fresh-faced young teen smiling gleefully at the camera.

The mum-of-two claimed the issue is something that she was "passionate" about and felt the need to speak up about.

In the caption she wrote: "Always is on a mission to help end period poverty and keep girls in school. Starting today, on International Women's Day, March 8th, Always will be inviting people to join them on a mission to #EndPeriodPoverty by sharing an image of themselves as a school child."

"For every image shared, that tags @Always_UK_Ireland, along with the hashtag #EndPeriodPoverty, Always will donate a pad to schools in need across the country"

According to Stacey's heartfelt post, more than 137,700 girls were forced to skip school in the last year due to being too poor to buy sanitary products.

Stacey added: "No matter how long ago it was, we were all school children once, and even if you haven't experienced period poverty yourself, you can put yourself into the shoes of young school girls who are affected!



"I'm sharing my own #throwback school pic to make a donation. Join the cause!"

What's even more inspiring is that Stacey revealed she would be donating her money earned from the campaign to the charity Beauty Banks which helps the most vulnerable women in society get sanitary products.

"I was paid for this post but it's something I'm really passionate about and wanted to speak out about so I'm donating my fee to @the_beauty_banks' the TV presenter said, 'a charity set up to help the poorest people get sanitary products they really need!"

What an inspiration!