Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Stacey Solomon , 35, told fans her pet dog Teddy was 'home' but not out of the woods

The mother-of-five revealed she had 'not stopped crying' since he collapsed over Easter weekend

She and husband Joe Swash have two dogs – a Cocker Spaniel named Teddy and a Dachshund called Peanut

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Mother-of-five Stacey Solomon updated fans on her sweet Cocker Spaniel's condition after he collapsed over Easter weekend.

Stacey Solomon has taken to social media to share a tearful update on her dog Teddy after he collapsed over Easter weekend and underwent emergency surgery.

The mother-of-five, 35, confessed she had 'not stopped crying' since he deteriorated and had been 'avoiding human contact' while trying to make sense of her pet's serious health condition.

The sweet Cocker Spaniel lost the use of his back legs on Good Friday and was rushed to an emergency vets appointment in Cambridge after taking a turn for the worse.

During the emotional check-up, the BBC reality star was told her golden boy could have a tumour, meningitis, or a slipped disc, and needed an MRI scan to determine his fate.

Stacey has two dogs, Teddy (left) and Peanut (right). Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Stacey, who has two dogs including Teddy and a Dachshund called Peanut, revealed everything that unfolded during the devastating turn of events, telling her Instagram followers on Monday afternoon: "Sorry I haven't updated anyone.

"I know you've all been asking and worrying about Teddy, and I'm so grateful for him just being in your thoughts and stuff.

"He is home. I got to bring him home last week, so he made it through the operation, and through the period of time where it was the highest risk."

"Sorry I haven't been on here. I've just been trying to get my head around things.

"And also, I'm not a good crier. I hate crying in front of people, and I just know if I'd have come on, I'd have just cried.

"I've cried a lot. So I've just tried to keep myself away from any human contact, so I can just cry alone. I don't know why I'm like that."

Cocker Spaniel Teddy is facing an uncertain future. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

After reassuring fans that Teddy was alive and in recovery, Stacey opened up about his fragile state, detailing his treatment plan and chances of survival.

She explained the vet told her he had suffered a burst disc and "all of his disc and all of his spine" were "not looking good at all".

Despite his serious condition, she revealed there was a 30% chance that he might fully recover.

She said: "Teddy is home. I'm so grateful he's home.

"Obviously he's really not well, still, and has had major surgery so I have moved my work to 'work from home' and cancelled some things so that I can try and help him recover.

"I do physio with him every day, I have to express his bladder throughout the day and he's on medication."

Although Stacey was doing her best to care for the beloved family pet, she also spoke of her rescue dog's uncertain future.

She explained that Teddy was on strict crate-rest for four weeks after his operation, but although he was doing well so far, the odds weren't in his favour.

She added: "This might be Teddy forever. He also might get some feeling back and then his care will change.

"I'm just taking every day as it comes and trying to do my best because I just want to give him the best chance at living a happy life."

Stacey has two dogs, Teddy and Peanut. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Revealing some of Teddy's hardest moments at home, she continued: "He finds the crate okay.

"I think sometimes just he gets really sad, especially when he sees Peanut and the kids and he just wants to jump on them and play with them.

"I think that's when he gets his saddest, so that's quite hard.

"Overall he's been such a good dog."