Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

After deciding to work on their marriage, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attended a therapy session which quickly took a turn.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got into a heated argument during a therapy session on their show 'Stacey & Joe' after the pair confronted their relationship problems.

So far this series fans have watched at the married couple show every part of their family life, from shock arguments to vulnerable conversations, and now viewers have seen the two during one of their most difficult moments.

In one tense scene of their reality programme, viewers watched as Stacey and Joe attended a therapy session to discuss niggles in their marriage.

Stacey told the therapist: "I understand Joe's frustration because he is putting a lot of effort in. I'd say, Joe, I really need help with this, this and this. I'm really struggling with this."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash attended therapy together. Picture: BBC

She added: "And Joe hears that and he wants to support me, but he'll do other things that aren't the stuff I'm asking him.

"But he gets frustrated because he has worked hard and he has put the effort in, but you haven't done the things I'm directly asking you for. So I've still got to manage those on my own.

"You're a great dad and you're an amazing person, but sometimes I don't think you take into consideration all the fires I've got to put out everywhere."

Joe Swash opened up about his feelings during therapy. Picture: BBC

However Joe didn't take kindly to Stacey's words, adding: "I don't even know what to say. It's so frustrating when I feel like all I'm doing is trying to dedicate myself to my family and do everything I possibly can, every minute of the day, and then to sit here and listen to the fact that I'm a huge problem."

Upon his wife replying, "nobody is saying that", Joe stated: "No, all I'm hearing is that I'm a huge problem in Stacey's perfect life.

"I don't hear no positive stuff about me as a person."

Following the conclusion of their session Joe left the room before Stacey, leaving her looking sheepish with their therapist.

Joe Swash left the therapy session before Stacey Solomon. Picture: BBC

Following this candid moment, the couple reconciled as they discussed their issues and promised to work on them together.

Many fans praised the TV stars for being open about their issues, with viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to reveal their feelings.

One user wrote: "After watching the latest episode of #staceyandjoe I just feel like it’s important that there’s more conversation around rejection sensitivity dysphoria because that is exactly what Joe was feeling when Stacey was talking about their life and as somebody with ADHD; it’s killer…"

Another added: "I've always liked both Stacey and Joe from the shows I've seen them on and what I know of them, but I presumed this would be another obnoxious celeb couple reality show.. boasting about how fabulous their life is. How wrong was I!!? #StaceyandJoe"

With another saying: "Joe and Stacey are very authentic. Good that they don’t pretend to have a perfect life with no problems. That wouldn’t be reality."