Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

1 May 2025, 14:57

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

After deciding to work on their marriage, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attended a therapy session which quickly took a turn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got into a heated argument during a therapy session on their show 'Stacey & Joe' after the pair confronted their relationship problems.

So far this series fans have watched at the married couple show every part of their family life, from shock arguments to vulnerable conversations, and now viewers have seen the two during one of their most difficult moments.

In one tense scene of their reality programme, viewers watched as Stacey and Joe attended a therapy session to discuss niggles in their marriage.

Stacey told the therapist: "I understand Joe's frustration because he is putting a lot of effort in. I'd say, Joe, I really need help with this, this and this. I'm really struggling with this."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash attended therapy together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash attended therapy together. Picture: BBC

She added: "And Joe hears that and he wants to support me, but he'll do other things that aren't the stuff I'm asking him.

"But he gets frustrated because he has worked hard and he has put the effort in, but you haven't done the things I'm directly asking you for. So I've still got to manage those on my own.

"You're a great dad and you're an amazing person, but sometimes I don't think you take into consideration all the fires I've got to put out everywhere."

Joe Swash opened up about his feelings during therapy
Joe Swash opened up about his feelings during therapy. Picture: BBC

However Joe didn't take kindly to Stacey's words, adding: "I don't even know what to say. It's so frustrating when I feel like all I'm doing is trying to dedicate myself to my family and do everything I possibly can, every minute of the day, and then to sit here and listen to the fact that I'm a huge problem."

Upon his wife replying, "nobody is saying that", Joe stated: "No, all I'm hearing is that I'm a huge problem in Stacey's perfect life.

"I don't hear no positive stuff about me as a person."

Following the conclusion of their session Joe left the room before Stacey, leaving her looking sheepish with their therapist.

Joe Swash left the therapy session before Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash left the therapy session before Stacey Solomon. Picture: BBC

Following this candid moment, the couple reconciled as they discussed their issues and promised to work on them together.

Many fans praised the TV stars for being open about their issues, with viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to reveal their feelings.

One user wrote: "After watching the latest episode of #staceyandjoe I just feel like it’s important that there’s more conversation around rejection sensitivity dysphoria because that is exactly what Joe was feeling when Stacey was talking about their life and as somebody with ADHD; it’s killer…"

Another added: "I've always liked both Stacey and Joe from the shows I've seen them on and what I know of them, but I presumed this would be another obnoxious celeb couple reality show.. boasting about how fabulous their life is. How wrong was I!!? #StaceyandJoe"

With another saying: "Joe and Stacey are very authentic. Good that they don’t pretend to have a perfect life with no problems. That wouldn’t be reality."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Married at First Sight

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed

Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Celebrity Big Brother

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain has remembered his daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death

Ashley Cain pays heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on fourth anniversary of her death
Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'
Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

JoJo's partner Kath dropped a hint she's shunning the CBB final.

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs 'not coming to final' following 'cold' letter

Celebrity Big Brother

Freddie Flintoff's net worth has been revealed

What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth? His impressive earnings revealed

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael? Her age, children, job and marriage revealed

Freddie explained he had '0.4 seconds' to make up his mind.

Freddie Flintoff shares harrowing decision that saved his life during horror Top Gear crash