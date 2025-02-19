Stacey Solomon in tears and walks off set during emotional Sort Your Life Out episode

Stacey Solomon was in tears during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

It was a moving episode of Sort Your Life Out, with host Stacey Solomon breaking down during one touching moment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears and had to leave the set of Sort Your Life Out after becoming overwhelmed with emotions during the latest episode.

The mother-of-five was helping Ben and Lynda Brearly-Baird, along with their five-year-old daughter Charlotte, as they attempted to declutter their home following the news Lynda had been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

Stacey and Lynda then discussed making a memory box for Charlotte, with Lynda stating: "I've actually started one myself for unfortunately, ever since (I realised) at some point I won't be here anymore, So this is a box I bought before and then I've just been (adding to it)."

She continued: "I've also got a notebook that random thoughts have come into my head that I'd probably say to her when she's a teenager, when she's a bit older, and things like that... My aim is to do something for her wedding day...or if she ever has children, if I was there, this is what I'd be thinking to you."

Stacey Solomon became emotional on Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

Lynda added: "The worst fear for me was when I was first found out, Charlotte was still quite young, is that she won't remember me. I want her to remember me."

Stacey then replied: "There's something so beautiful and positive about what you're doing here."

The I'm A Celeb star then told the camera: "I've never gone through a section where somebody is aware that there'll be memories they're going to miss.

"I don't want to get upset because I feel like really that's not my job, like I'm here to help this family, and it's not happening to me, it's happening to them.

"Sorry, it's not about me. I'm sorry. I'm just finding it really difficult. Charlotte's the same age as my little boy. I just think, 'Oh, God' There's nothing worse is there. I'm so sorry."

Stacey then burst into tears and had to walk off the set after finding the interview too emotional.

Ben and Lynda Brearly-Baird appeared on the show with their daughter Charlotte. Picture: BBC

Many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the touching episode.

One fan wrote: "This is one of the most emotional episodes I've watched and what a beautiful family, so loving and touching. Stacey is just the right person to be with them on their journey & so connected to little Charlotte. Life is so unfair at times.."

A second wrote: "Watching this beautiful family sorting through their belongings while laughing and joking makes you realise that you never know the sorrow that goes on behind some closed doors. Easy to judge #sortyourlifeout"

With a third adding: "Everyone needs a Stacey Solomon in their life and not just for a declutter. She seems an absolute diamond. #sortyourlifeout"

Stacey Solomon guided the family through the episode. Picture: BBC

After clearing out their home, Lynda said: "Life’s been good since the makeover. We’ve been enjoying the house and the space we’ve got now."

She added: "It's made us fall in love with the house again. I don’t have to think about the clutter anymore."