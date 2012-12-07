Stars do the Mobot for Mo Farah's charity Christmas song

Watch the music video for Olympic hero Mo Farah's charity Christmas single as the athlete is joined by a host of A-listers.

David Haye, Jack Whitehall, Tom Daley, Boris Johnson and Mr Motivator are just some of the names who 'do the Mobot' in the new video for the song by Tigermonkey.



Mo's bid for Christmas No. 1 is part of his campaign to raise £100,000 towards building the Mo Farah Orphanage and Sports Academy in Somalia.



Watch the video below: