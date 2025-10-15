Inside Stephen Fry's sweet relationship with husband Elliott Spencer

15 October 2025, 20:30

Stephen Fry is married to Elliott Spencer
Stephen Fry is married to Elliott Spencer. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Stephen Fry's husband, do they have children and how long have they been married?

Celebrity Traitors star Stephen Fry has become a fan favourite on the show with his witty remarks delighting fellow stars Alan Carr and Tom Daley.

The QI presenter is playing a clever game as a Faithful as he attempts to root out the Traitors and bag the prize money for his chosen charity. However it won't be easy as Traitors Alan, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns are playing a crafty game so far which could see them clinch the win.

Whilst he's already opened up about his prison stint on the show, many fans are keen to learn more about Stephen's marriage as he tends to keep his personal life private.

Despite this his husband Elliott Spencer has made some appearances with Stephen, and the actor has opened up about their relationship on some occasions.

Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer have been together since 2012
Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer have been together since 2012. Picture: Getty

Who is Stephen Fry's husband?

Stephen wed his husband Elliott Spencer in 2015 after meeting in 2012. Speaking about how he and Elliott connected, the actor told The Jonathan Ross Show: "We met at a friend’s house and I knew pretty much straight away that this was someone I wanted to spend, what I considered, the rest of my life with."

Elliott works as a photographer, writer and comedian and shortly after tying the knot he confessed to The Mirror: "I’m just really happy and enjoying being married. It’s all been really exciting and new. I’m not really doing anything else.

"I’m focusing on photography now rather than comedy, and being creative. I’m hoping to hold an exhibition so Stephen and all our friends can see my work."

Elliott Spencer and Stephen Fry met at a party
Elliott Spencer and Stephen Fry met at a party. Picture: Getty

How old is Stephen Fry's husband?

There is an almost 30 year age difference between Stephen and Elliott, however they haven't let stop them from finding love together.

Speaking at the BAFTAs in 2025 about their age gap, Elliott revealed: "I don’t care what people think, Stephen is the love of my life, the light of my life."

Stephen also touched on their difference of age on The Jonathan Ross Show, stating: "He’s got rather a lot more [life to go than me]."

Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer tied the knot in 2015
Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer tied the knot in 2015. Picture: Getty

Does Stephen Fry have children?

At the time of writing Stephen and Elliott do not have any children together, however they have had conversations in the past about starting a family.

During an interview with The Mirror, Stephen disclosed in 2022: "There is a part of me that obviously feels in another world, if I’d timed things right, I might have had children. I have many godchildren now, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, but I’ll never experience a child growing up. It’s a slight sadness.

"I mean, that’s probably the biggest hole in my life experience. I’ve been fortunate enough to have done so many things, and experienced so much, and met so many people I’ve been thrilled to meet and had opportunities that are just unbelievable, really."

He added: "I’ve had opportunities, I suppose, to have had children. I could have sorted something out. Elliot and I, we talked about it a bit, but we never talked about it to the extent of ‘Right, so, we’re going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert’.

"We never quite got that far. It was always ‘Yeah, it would be nice, wouldn’t it?’ So that’s probably that. Otherwise, of course, there are regrets in life."

Elliott Spencer and Stephen Fry share a close bond
Elliott Spencer and Stephen Fry share a close bond. Picture: Getty

What has Stephen Fry said about his husband?

Though Stephen and Elliott tend to keep their relationship away from the limelight, they have both spoken about their love for each other.

The Blackadder star has also revealed how he proposed to his husband in a restaurant, telling Jonathan Ross: "I kind of knew that he’d say yes, we had kind of danced around the subject [of marriage] and I bought a ring and waited for him to pop off to the loo and put the ring on the prongs of a fork so that he would see it as he started to eat. I thought it would be charming.

"Of course, he came back and he started chatting and he started playing with the fork and I thought, ‘For God’s sake look at the fork’ — you don’t really ever look at forks do you — and I thought, ‘He’s going to pick it up and the ring is going to fly off into that lady’s soup…"

Luckily it all went to plan and Elliott accepted, with Stephen adding it was a, "very teary and splendid moment."

