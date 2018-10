Stephen Fry: most wanted buddy

The poll shows that as many as a fifth of the nation want to be Stephen Fry’s chum, citing his charming personality and wit as his appeal.

Fry currently has over 3,500,000 million followers on twitter.



Funny man James Corden took the silver, with national treasure Dame Judi Dench coming in third. Rounding off the top five famous friendly faces were Cheryl Cole and Gary Barlow.