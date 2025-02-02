Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Stephen Gately emerged as one of the most popular pop singers of the 1990s, thanks to his time as co-lead singer in Boyzone.

The Irish boyband scored many big hits around the world in the '90s, including several of which Stephen sang lead vocals, including 'No Matter What' and 'Love Me for a Reason'.

When Stephen's body was discovered in his Majorca holiday home on October 10th, 2009, it sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The Boyzone star, who was born on March 17th, 1976, was just 33 years old when he passed away, leaving behind a legacy that transcended his role as a beloved pop star.

Stephen Gately's pop career

Growing up in a working-class family in Dublin's Sheriff Street, Gately's remarkable voice and natural charisma helped him secure a spot in Boyzone in 1993.

Boyzone in 1995. Picture: Getty

The group, managed by Louis Walsh, would go on to become one of Ireland's most successful musical exports. Alongside Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch, Gately helped Boyzone achieve six UK number-one singles and four number-one albums.

In 1999, Gately made headlines by coming out as gay, a brave decision at a time when few pop stars were openly homosexual. Rather than damaging his career, as some had warned, the announcement was met with overwhelming support from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Stephen Gately and partner Andrew Cowles in 2006. Picture: Getty

He later entered into a civil partnership with Andrew Cowles in 2006, becoming one of the first openly gay musicians in a boy band to do so.

Beyond Boyzone, Gately pursued a diverse career in entertainment. He appeared in several West End productions, including the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and released a solo album titled New Beginning. He also authored a children's fantasy novel, The Tree of Seasons, which was published posthumously.

The tragic discovery

Gately was found dead in a seated position on the sofa in his Majorca apartment after a night out with his partner Andrew Cowles. Initial media speculation about the circumstances of his death was both intense and, at times, cruel.

However, the subsequent post-mortem revealed he had died from an undiagnosed heart condition, specifically pulmonary oedema.

The news broke on a Sunday morning, sending ripples through the entertainment industry. Boyzone manager Louis Walsh immediately pulled out of his scheduled appearance on The X Factor, and the remaining band members flew to Majorca together, presenting a united front in their grief.

Industry response

The reaction from the music industry was immediate and heartfelt. Fellow Irish band Westlife cancelled promotional activities out of respect, while celebrities from Elton John to Simon Cowell expressed their shock and sadness.

Stephen Fry, who had become friends with Gately through their shared love of literature, posted a particularly moving tribute, praising both Gately's talent and his kindness.

Boyzone's response was particularly poignant. The four remaining members flew to Majorca and spent the night on the floor around Gately's coffin, refusing to leave their "brother" alone. Ronan Keating later described this vigil as their "final night together as a five-piece."

In a statement, Boyzone said: "We are completely devastated by the loss of our friend and brother, Stephen. We have shared such wonderful times together over the years and were all looking forward to sharing many more. Stephen was a beautiful person in both body and spirit.

Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch carry out the coffin after the funeral of Boyzone singer Stephen Gately. Picture: Getty

"He lit up our lives and those of the many friends he had all over the world. Our love and sympathy go out to Andrew and Stephen's family. We love you and will miss you forever, 'Steo'."

The funeral

Gately's funeral in Dublin was attended by thousands, with fans lining the streets to pay their respects. The ceremony at St Laurence O'Toole's Church featured emotional performances from Boyzone, who sang in tribute to their fallen bandmate.

Each member wore a pink tie – Stephen's favourite colour – and carried his coffin through the streets of his childhood neighbourhood.

Stephen's legacy

Stephen Gately's impact continues to resonate years after his death. His courage in coming out helped pave the way for greater LGBTQ+ acceptance in the music industry.

Boyzone's 2010 album Brother was dedicated to his memory, featuring his vocals on the track 'Give It All Away', which he had recorded shortly before his death.

Boyzone - No Matter What (Official Music Video)

The Stephen Gately Trust was established in his memory, supporting young performers and LGBTQ+ youth. His bandmates continue to honour his memory, regularly marking anniversaries and sharing memories of their time together.

In 2019, on the tenth anniversary of his death, Boyzone included a special tribute to Gately during their farewell tour.

Perhaps Gately's most significant legacy lies in how he helped change public perceptions of gay performers in mainstream pop music. His openness about his sexuality, combined with his talent and charismatic personality, helped break down barriers and create a more inclusive entertainment industry.

While his life was tragically cut short, Stephen Gately's influence continues to inspire new generations of performers to be true to themselves while pursuing their dreams.