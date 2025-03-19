Stephen Graham's heartbreaking offer to adopt co-star after mother's tragic death

19 March 2025, 17:23

Stephen Graham offered to adopt his co-star Thomas Turgoose
Stephen Graham offered to adopt his co-star Thomas Turgoose. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the death of his co-star's mum, Stephen Graham made a moving offer to his This England colleague Thomas Turgoose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adolescence actor Stephen Graham has captured viewer's attention with his incredible performance in the Netflix drama, however the TV star also has a heart of gold behind the scenes.

As fans continue to watch the gripping series, many have become intrigued by Stephen's life away from screen, including the revelation that he almost adopted his This England colleague Thomas Turgoose, who played Shaun Fields, after his mother tragically died when he was a child.

Thomas explained how Stephen almost became his legal guardian following the death of his mum, after the pair bonded on set.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast, Thomas stated: "My mum passed away from lung cancer after I finished filming This Is England. She never got to see the finished film."

Thomas Turgoose has revealed that Stephen Graham almost adopted him. Pictured with Jo Hartley and Shane Meadows
Thomas Turgoose has revealed that Stephen Graham almost adopted him. Pictured with Jo Hartley and Shane Meadows. Picture: Getty

He continued: "[Creator] Shane Meadows dedicated the film to my mum. Stephen Graham promised my mum he'd look out for me. Everyone involved in This is England are family to me.

"When my mum died I moved in with my dad and I didn't know him, so Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham were going to adopt me if things didn't work out with my dad."

Thomas added: "But they met my dad. And my dad is a proper bloke."He's worked his a*** off his whole life, and he's respectable. Me and my dad are best friends now, whereas, when I moved in with him, I didn't know him."

Stephen Graham's series Adolescence has achieved rave reviews
Stephen Graham's series Adolescence has achieved rave reviews. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Stephen has bonded with his up-and-coming co-stars, with the Boiling Point actor revealing the talents of his Adolescence co-star Owen Cooper during a recent interview on Heart Breakfast.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in March, Stephen stated: "He had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it, he’s now 15."

The Peaky Blinders star added: "He just stood out he had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

Watch Stephen Graham discuss Owen Cooper here:

Stephen Graham discusses gripping new Netflix drama Adolescence! 👀

Stephen has also been a mentor to Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, who credited him with her success when she won a BAFTA in 2019.

The Doctor Foster star said: "I want to take this moment to thank Stephen Graham. Stephen, if I didn't owe you a pint before, I definitely do now.

"Thank you for the generosity that you showed me all them years ago and for introducing me to [her agent] Jane [Epstein]. You have encouraged and supported me ever since, and I cannot thank you enough."

