Inside Stephen Graham's life away from the screen including his age, wife, kids and height

Stephen Graham's family life has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Stephen Graham, who is his wife, does he have children and how tall is he?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Graham has stunned viewers with his incredible performance in Netflix's Adolescence, leading many fans to want to know more about the talented actor.

After starring in projects such as This England, Boiling Point, A Thousand Blows and Line of Duty, Stephen has become a household favourite, gaining a legion of fans over the years.

With his acting and writing career continuing to skyrocket, fans are keen to learn more about Stephen's life away from the big screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Stephen's life including his age, wife, children and height.

Stephen Graham is a British actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Stephen Graham?

Stephen was born on August 3rd 1973 and celebrated his 51st birthday in 2024. The TV star spoke to The Guardian about his physical transformation for his role in A Thousand Blows, saying: "It is out of order being 50 and being able to get into that shape."

He went on to admit: "But it was a regime. It was habitual. I had to eat so much food and all the right foods. And then the working out: it’s not something that I did in three weeks. It took me about five months to get into that shape."

Stephen Graham has become a household favourite in the UK. Picture: Getty

Who is Stephen Graham's wife?

Stephen is married to Hannah Walters, an actress who has appeared alongside her husband in shows such as Boiling Point, Adolescence and This England.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after meeting at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance where they were students.

Speaking about first noticing his wife, Stephen told a Q&A in 2021: "I watched Hannah back in the day at drama school and always thought she was brilliant."

Hannah also helps Stephen learn his lines, with the actor telling a BAFTA sessions panel: "I'm dyslexic, so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices."

Stephen Graham is married to Hannah Walters. Picture: Getty

Who are Stephen Graham's children?

Stephen and wife Hannah share two kids together, daughter Grace who was born in 2005, and son Alfie born in 2007.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor gave fans an insight into fatherhood, saying: "We have ups and downs, of course. Luckily, though, the relationship we both have with our children is beautiful — but it takes work."

He went on to add: "I'm constantly hugging our Alfie and Grace."

Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Waters share children Grace and Alfie together. Picture: Getty

How tall is Stephen Graham?

Stephen's height has gained a lot of interest over the years as the actor is 5ft 4in, making him 1.66m tall.