Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

British star Stephen Graham confirmed the team behind Adolescence were already working on a follow-up to the thrilling mini-series.

Stephen Graham has revealed an Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after the Netflix series triumphed at this year's Emmy Awards.

The Scouse actor, 52, confirmed the team behind the hit crime drama were already brainstorming a sequel to the celebrated mini-series following his acting and writing wins on Sunday 14th September.

"Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story," he told the Daily Mail after his Emmy success.

"I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment. The same concept with the idea of doing something in one take."

The actor confirmed he was working on "finding another story". Picture: Alamy

British star Stephen created and starred in the hit crime drama, which explored the dangerous world of incel culture in the aftermath of a school girl's tragic murder.

He played short-tempered dad Eddie Miller, the father of accused teen Jamie Miller who was arrested for stabbing his female class mate.

Just days ago, the four-part thriller picked up six gongs at the starry celebration, with breakout star Owen Cooper making history as the youngest male to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The 15-year-old blew fans and critics away with his portrayal of the radicalised schoolboy, but Stephen hinted it won't be his character – or any of the Millers – that return to the forefront.

Netflix's Adolescence won six awards at this year's Emmys. Picture: Alamy

"We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue," the co-creator confirmed.

It's thought the next series will focus on Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, Adolescence's lead police officer, played by Ashley Walters, 43.

Speaking of the former So Solid Crew member's talents, he described the Peckham-born star as "one of our finest actors".

"Ashley has so much gravity in his performance, do you know what I mean?," he said of the ex-rapper.

"Especially in this performance. And he brought heart and soul to this."

The Scouser starred opposite Owen Cooper in the teen thriller. Picture: Alamy

Ashley received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor but lost out to his co-star Owen Cooper.

Adolescence actress Erin Doherty, who played child psychologist Briony Ariston in episode three, also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.