Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

17 September 2025, 13:00

Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.
Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

British star Stephen Graham confirmed the team behind Adolescence were already working on a follow-up to the thrilling mini-series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Graham has revealed an Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after the Netflix series triumphed at this year's Emmy Awards.

The Scouse actor, 52, confirmed the team behind the hit crime drama were already brainstorming a sequel to the celebrated mini-series following his acting and writing wins on Sunday 14th September.

"Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story," he told the Daily Mail after his Emmy success.

"I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment. The same concept with the idea of doing something in one take."

The actor confirmed he was working on "finding another story".
The actor confirmed he was working on "finding another story". Picture: Alamy

British star Stephen created and starred in the hit crime drama, which explored the dangerous world of incel culture in the aftermath of a school girl's tragic murder.

He played short-tempered dad Eddie Miller, the father of accused teen Jamie Miller who was arrested for stabbing his female class mate.

Just days ago, the four-part thriller picked up six gongs at the starry celebration, with breakout star Owen Cooper making history as the youngest male to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The 15-year-old blew fans and critics away with his portrayal of the radicalised schoolboy, but Stephen hinted it won't be his character – or any of the Millers – that return to the forefront.

Netflix's Adolescence won six awards at this year's Emmys.
Netflix's Adolescence won six awards at this year's Emmys. Picture: Alamy

"We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue," the co-creator confirmed.

It's thought the next series will focus on Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, Adolescence's lead police officer, played by Ashley Walters, 43.

Speaking of the former So Solid Crew member's talents, he described the Peckham-born star as "one of our finest actors".

"Ashley has so much gravity in his performance, do you know what I mean?," he said of the ex-rapper.

"Especially in this performance. And he brought heart and soul to this."

The Scouser starred opposite Owen Cooper in the teen thriller.
The Scouser starred opposite Owen Cooper in the teen thriller. Picture: Alamy

Ashley received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor but lost out to his co-star Owen Cooper.

Adolescence actress Erin Doherty, who played child psychologist Briony Ariston in episode three, also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Collin Farrell has revealed what he loves about being a dad

Colin Farrell reveals his favourite thing about being a dad

Joe revealed his romantic gesture to his unimpressed wife.

Joe Swash left cringing as tattoo tribute to Stacey Solomon goes disastrously wrong

Matt explained that James's condition went downhill 'so fast'.

Matt Willis shares worrying health update on Busted bandmate James Bourne

Ed Sheeran has revealed what it's like writing songs for Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran reveals what it's like to write songs for Justin Bieber

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Ricky Hatton in 2018

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond's partner and boyfriend David Putman?

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses

Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

Love Is Blind