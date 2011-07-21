Steps to 'reform'

Former chart-toppers Steps are to reunite for a TV documentary series a decade after they split.

The group will be brought together for the first time since they went their separate ways.



TV channel Sky Living says the series will chart the reconciliation of the members as they discuss whether they have a future and prepare to release a greatest hits album.



Singer Claire Richards recently made a comeback on Popstar To Operastar. Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian "H" Watkins and Lee Latchford Evans - have often featured in TV and stage work since the split.



It is not yet known whether Steps will release a comeback single.