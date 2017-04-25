When Is The Steps Reunion Tour? Everything You Need To Know

They're back with a massive new album and are off on a massive tour! Here's everything you need to know about the Steps comeback.

The reviews for Steps' new album Tears on the Dancefloor have been glowing (not that Steps were ever exactly critical darlings!) and it seems the fans are keen too – the song is on track to be their first number one single in 18 years.

In fact, it's expected to knock E d Sheeran's third album Divide off the top spot. Not bad for a '90s band everybody thought was over! They're only 4,000 copies ahead of Ed Sheeran at this stage, so we'll have to see how it goes – and we'll keep you posted...

In addition to this, they're off on a huge UK tour later this year. It's probably the most anticipated comeback in recent years and we just HAVE to be there.

We'll be honest, when it was announced that all five members of STEPS – including Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian "H" Watkins – would be reuniting for a UK tour, we almost wet our pants.

Unbelievably, it's been 20 years since the 90s pop band square danced into our lives with hits such as '5, 6, 7, 8' and 'Tragedy'.

Lisa Scott Lee told BANG Showbiz: "We would love to do some collaborations. We are very open to working with people. If I had my choice it would be Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris. I don't know if either of them would accept, but that would be my choice. "I love Ed's new singles, I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan."

So how can you snap up tickets for the hottest tour in town? We've got everything you need to know about the Party On The Dancefloor tour.

When is the Steps UK & Ireland tour?

Steps originally announced 15 dates for their 2017 Party On The Dancefloor tour but we all wanted to go so bad they ended up adding an extra FIVE date and there could be even more to follow.

Here’s the current list:

12 Nov SSE Arena, Belfast – extra date

13 Nov 3Arena, Dublin

14 Nov SSE Arena, Belfast

16 Nov The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

17 Nov AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen

18 Nov Echo Arena, Liverpool

20 Nov Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

21 Nov First Direct Arena, Leeds

23 Nov Brighton Centre

24 Nov The O2, London

25 Nov SSE Arena Wembley, London

27 Nov Bournemouth International Centre

28 Nov Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

29 Nov Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

01 Dec Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

02 Dec Manchester Arena

03 Dec Manchester Arena – extra date

05 Dec Newcastle Metro Radio Arena – extra date

06 Dec Liverpool Echo Arena – extra date

07 Dec Glasgow SSE Hydro – extra date

Where can I buy Steps tour tickets?

Tickets for the Party On The Dancefloor tour are available from AXS and Ticketmaster but prices vary depending on where you want to watch them.

Sadly, the cheapest tickets up in the gods at the O2 arena (£32.50) have now sold out! However, there are other seats at £45 and 'spectacular view' seats that can cost up to £100.

When are the pre-sale tickets on sale?





If you're only just finding out about this, then you're a little late to the party as tickets for the tour went on sale on Friday 10 March, with most tickets snapped up quickly.

The five additional dates – at Belfast, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow – go on sale at 9am on 16 March.

A limited number of tickets went on pre-sale from Tuesday 14th March, with details sent to members of Steps mailing list. If you’re not on it, you can sign up, but be quick.

Who is supporting Steps on their tour?

BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM.... Steps will be joined by the Vengaboys!

Yep, the Dutch four-piece are known for their pop smashes We Like to Party, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom! and We’re Going to Ibiza.

When was Tears On The Dancefloor released?

Tears on the Dancefloor' came out on on April 21 2017.

What does first single 'Scared of the Dark' sound like?





It's a surprisingly dark (but still very, VERY danceable!) ABBA-esque banger that fans have been going absolutely wild for.

Are there any new memorable dance moves for the song?

As memorable as the dance moves to the likes of '5, 6, 7, 8' and 'Tragedy', you mean? You betcha! They've even released a handy how-to guide to walk you through the dance. It's as brilliantly melodramatic as the song itself.

Who has collaborated on the new STEPS album?

Lisa Scott-Lee recently revealed she would love the likes of Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris to work on their upcoming record.

Are STEPS back together for good?

Asked if they are back for good, she said: We would love to. I think we need to see what the reaction is from our fans. We really wanted to come back and have new music this time. It has been a long time since we've released a studio album and all of the fans haven't stopped asking on social media, this is what they wanted. So we wanted to say thank you for 20 years of support."