Steps: 'The Ultimate Tour'
Due to phenomenal public demand, STEPS have added six more dates at the end of April. Tickets are flying out the door and Steps have added this second show to meet their loyal fans demand.
This comes in the week that their ‘Ultimate Collection’ album is storming up the charts, showing that this reunion is one the fans have been waiting for.
The 15 date tour will kick off on April 2nd in Belfast and take in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Of course, the Steps stats are sensational
- 2 UK number one singles in the UK, 2 UK number one albums
- 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK
- Over 15 million records sold
- 2 million concert sold tickets worldwide
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 14th October. You can call the Heart ticketline on 01159 934 488
|Date (2012)
|Venue
|April 2nd
|Belfast Odyssey
|April 3rd
|Dublin O2
|April 4th
|Liverpool Echo Arena
|April 6th
|Glasgow SECC
|April 7th
|Aberdeen AECC
|April 8th
|Newcastle Arena
|April 10th
|Manchester MEN Arena
|April 11th
|Nottingham Capital FM Arena
|April 12th
|Birmingham LG Arena
|April 13th
|Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
|April 15th
|Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
|April 16th
|Bournemouth BIC
|April 17th
|Brighton Centre
|April 19th
|O2 Arena, London
|April 20th
|O2 Arena, London (Extra date)
|April 22nd
|Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (Extra date)
|April 23rd
|Glasgow, Braehead Arena (Extra date)
|April 25th
|Birmingham, LG Arena (Extra date)
|April 26th
|Manchester, MEN Arena (Extra date)
|April 27th
|Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena (Extra date)