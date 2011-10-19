Steps: 'The Ultimate Tour'

Due to phenomenal public demand, STEPS have added six more dates at the end of April. Tickets are flying out the door and Steps have added this second show to meet their loyal fans demand.

This comes in the week that their ‘Ultimate Collection’ album is storming up the charts, showing that this reunion is one the fans have been waiting for.

The 15 date tour will kick off on April 2nd in Belfast and take in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Of course, the Steps stats are sensational

2 UK number one singles in the UK, 2 UK number one albums

14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK

Over 15 million records sold

2 million concert sold tickets worldwide

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 14th October. You can call the Heart ticketline on 01159 934 488