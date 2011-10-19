Steps: 'The Ultimate Tour'

Due to phenomenal public demand, STEPS have added six more dates at the end of April. Tickets are flying out the door and Steps have added this second show to meet their loyal fans demand.

This comes in the week that their ‘Ultimate Collection’ album is storming up the charts, showing that this reunion is one the fans have been waiting for.

The 15 date tour will kick off on April 2nd in Belfast and take in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Of course, the Steps stats are sensational

  • 2 UK number one singles in the UK, 2 UK number one albums
  • 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK
  • Over 15 million records sold
  • 2 million concert sold tickets worldwide

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 14th October. You can call the Heart ticketline on 01159 934 488

Date (2012) Venue
April 2nd Belfast Odyssey
April 3rd Dublin O2
April 4th Liverpool Echo Arena
April 6th Glasgow SECC
April 7th Aberdeen AECC
April 8th Newcastle Arena
April 10th Manchester MEN Arena
April 11th Nottingham Capital FM Arena
April 12th Birmingham LG Arena
April 13th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
April 15th Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
April 16th Bournemouth BIC
April 17th Brighton Centre
April 19th O2 Arena, London
April 20th O2 Arena, London (Extra date)
April 22nd
 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (Extra date)
April 23rd Glasgow, Braehead Arena (Extra date)
April 25th Birmingham, LG Arena (Extra date)
April 26th Manchester, MEN Arena (Extra date)
April 27th Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena (Extra date)