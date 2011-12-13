Steve Guttenberg awarded Hollywood star

Actor Steve Guttenberg receives the 2,455th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

His star was unveiled in front of the Hollywood Division LAPD’s Police Activities League office, in honour of his starring role in four Police Academy films. Guttenberg, 53, played the role of Cadet Carey Mahoney.

Guttenberg has featured in 52 movies, including 3 Men and a Little Lady, Diner, Cocoon, and its sequel, Cocoon: The Return. He was one of several 1980s film icons to feature in the music video for Michael Jackson’s 1989 hit, ‘Liberian Girl’.

Guttenberg called his acceptance speech a “love letter” to his parents, Ann and Jerome: “I just want you to know you are my king and queen, you’re everything to me. To have you here means everything to me.”