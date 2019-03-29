Who was Steve Irwin? How did the wildlife expert die? How old was Steve Irwin when he died? Everything you need to know

29 March 2019, 11:31 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 11:36

Steve Irwin would have turned 57 this year
Steve Irwin would have turned 57 this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Wildlife expert and famous documentary maker Steve Irwin would have turned 57-years-old earlier this year.

Steve Irwin was one of the most famous wildlife documentary makers in the world before his tragic death in 2006.

On the day Steve would have turned 57-years-old, Google Doodle honoured him with a crocodile drawing around the search engine.

But who was Steve? How did he die? Did he have any children? Here’s everything you need to know as the world remembers the legend behind the phrase “crickey!”.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming a documentary
Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming a documentary. Picture: Getty

Who was Steve Irwin?

Steve Irwin was a zookeeper, conservationist, and television personality who dedicated his life to wildlife conservation.

Steve was born in Australia on 22 February 1962.

The crocodile hunter was married to Terri Irwin, who he wed in 1992.

Together, the couple have two children; Bindi and Robert.

The crocodile hunter was married to Terri Irwin, who he wed in 1992
The crocodile hunter was married to Terri Irwin, who he wed in 1992. Picture: Getty

How did Steve Irwin die? How old was he when he died?

Steve tragically died on the 4 September 2006 while filming a new documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland.

He was only 44 at the time.

While snorkelling, the team found an eight-foot stingray who struck out at Steve after it was believed it mistaked Steve’s shadow for a tiger shark.

Steve was pierced by a stingray barb.

The cameraman who was with him at the time of his death, Justin Lyons, said of the tragic moments: “I had the camera on, I thought this is going to be a great shot, and all of a sudden it propped on its front and started stabbing wildly, hundreds of strikes in a few seconds.

Steve and Terri have two children together
Steve and Terri have two children together. Picture: PA

“I panned with the camera as the stingray swam away and I didn’t know it had caused any damage.”

He continued: “It was only when I panned the camera back that I saw Steve standing in a huge pool of blood that I realised something had gone wrong.”

Steve had a two-inch wide injury over his heart with blood and fluid coming out of it as the team tried to get him back to the boat as soon as possible.

Mr Lyons said: “I was saying to him things like ‘think of your kids Steve, hang on, hang on, hang on’.”

The cameraman says Steve’s last words were: “I’m dying.”

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead

Joshua 'JP' Patterson says he's lucky to have 'strong woman' Binky Felstead in his life

Celebrities

Ali and Dec asset

Declan Donnelly makes X-rated confession about sex with wife Ali Astall

Celebrities

James Arthur posted an emotional statement to Twitter

'Crippling anxiety' forces James Arthur to cancel charity gig hours before he's due on stage

Celebrities

Sam Faiers and mother in law

Mummy Diaries viewers horrified as Sam Faiers kisses Paul's mum on the lips
The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Could synthetic alcohol mean we'll never have to suffer through a hangover again? (Getty

Synthetic alcohol that's HANGOVER-FREE might soon be available

Lifestyle

The woman has sparked outrage by claiming women shouldn't wear leggings (stock image)

Mum begs woman to stop wearing leggings because they're 'corrupting her sons'

Lifestyle

Sex has been linked to hay fever relief

Sex is the cure to hayfever say researchers who urge Brits to get frisky in pollen season

Lifestyle

Audio Illusion asset

Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided

Lifestyle

How do you do up your bra? Twitter is debating the correct method (stock image)

How do YOU do up your bra? The correct method is dividing the internet

Lifestyle

These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present

Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present

Food & Health