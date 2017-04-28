Steve Irwin's Parents Discover Touching Message He Wrote To Them

A heartbreaking message that Steve Irwin wrote to his parents before his untimely death has been discovered.

The Crocodile Hunter, who died tragically ten years ago after being attacked by a stingray, is still being remembered by fans all over the world and over the weekend his father revealed a touching note he'd written before his passing.

You might want some tissues for this as the letter read: "Dear Dad & Mum, Probably one of the most unfortunate things in a 'Bloke's Life' is that it takes over 30 years to realize how essential you have been to build my character, my ethics and, most importantly, my 'HAPPINESS.'

At 32, I am finally starting to figure it out. In good times and in bad, you were there; your strength and endurance to raise me will not go unrewarded.

My love for you is my strength! For the rest of my life I will reflect on the unbelievably GREAT times we've shared and will continue to share. You're my best friends!

Thank you, Steve."

Bob Irwin found the letter after it fell out of a book he was looking through while researching his upcoming memoir The Last Crocodile Hunter: A Father and Son Legacy, which is set to be released in October.

(The book was co-written with Amanda French as the two took a 20,000 km journey all around Australia.)

According to News.com.au, even the envelope had a message, which said, "Please be happy to know that your strength and wisdom have been passed on."

It's almost like he wanted them to find it after his death!

Even the envelope had a message, according to News.com.au, which said: "Please be happy to know that your strength and wisdom have been passed on." It's almost like he wanted them to find it after his death."