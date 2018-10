Steve Martin's Twitter book

Actor and comedian Steve Martin is to bring out a book based on his twitter postings.

The star went on the social networking site to make the announcement, claiming that due to absolutely no demand he'd be trying his hand at writing.



All the proceeds will go to charity.

The book will be called "The Ten, Make That Nine Habits, of Very Organized People. Make That Ten," and is due out in summer 2012.

The 66-year-old has over 1.7 million followers.