Stewart admits having an "English boyfriend"

The Twilight star finally reveals relationship, but won't mention Pattinson's name

It's been the worst kept secret in Hollywood, yet Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are still tight-lipped about their love affair that started on the set of hugely popular vampire franchise The Twilight Saga.

However Stewart decided to give a little bit of their secret away during an interview with GQ magazine.

The 21 year old said that she was enjoying filming new project "Snow White and the Hunstman" in the UK because "My boyfriend is English".

Stewart however said that she has been famously secretive about it because she needs some parts of her personal life to be hers and hers only.

"I’m selfish. I’m like, 'That’s mine!'" said the actress "And I like to keep whatever is mine remaining that way. It’s a funny little game to play and it’s a slippery slope".

When asked why the couple's so reticent about talking about their love life, she replied "So much of my life is so easily googled. I mean, it’s like, come on guys, it’s so obvious!"