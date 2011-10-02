Sting's 60th birthday - stars celebrate

Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen have all taken to the stage in New York to wish Sting a happy 60th birthday.

The Police star celebrated the big 6-0 with a concert in aid of the Robin Hood Foundation.

Sting himself took to the stage to duet with Gaga on King of Pain, and he also sang The Police's hit Can't Stand Losing You with Springsteen.

All the artists including Black Eyed Peas's will.i.am and Mary J. Blige gathered onstage at the end of the show with Sting to perform Every Breath You Take.



Famous faces in the audience included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Melanie Griffith.



The evening raised more than £2.5 million for charity.