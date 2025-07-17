Why Stranger Things 5 trailer song 'Child In Time' by Deep Purple is the perfect choice

What song is in the Stranger Things 5 trailer? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

What song is in the Stranger Things 5 trailer? Meaning behind 'Child In Time' by Deep Purple explained.

The long-awaited trailer for Stranger Things 5 was released on Wednesday, July 16, hyping fans up for the final instalment of the hit Netflix series, starring the likes of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers.

The explosive and dramatic trailer is epic, teasing clips from the upcoming final episodes, where we find out the fate of Hawkins - all set to the rock track Child In Time by Deep Purple.

Like Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - which both featured in season four of Stranger Things, the music choice for the trailer was perfection, especially when you look into the meaning and lyrics of the song.

What song is in the Stranger Things 5 trailer?

The song featured in the Stranger Things 5 trailer is Child In Time by Deep Purple.

Written and performed by the English rock and heavy mental band, the track was released in 1970 and featured on their fourth album, In Rock. According to reports, the lyrics of the song are loosely inspired by the Cold War, exploring themes of innocence lost, the horrors of conflict and a plea for peace.

The song featured in the Stranger Things 5 trailer is Child In Time by Deep Purple. Picture: Getty

The main lyrics of the song are: "Sweet child, in time, you'll see the line

The line that's drawn between good and bad

See the blind man shooting at the world

Bullets flying, oh, taking toll

If you've been bad, Lord, I bet you have

And you've not been hit, oh, by a flying lead

You'd better close your eyes

Oh, bow your head

Wait for the ricochet."

As well as providing the perfect climax to the trailer, the lyrics of the song also reflect what the characters are facing in this final chapter of the series.

The final episode of Stranger Things 4 left us questioning what will come next after the gang failed to kill Vecna and caused a rift between Hawkins and The Upside Down to form.

Meanwhile, Max was left in hospital, unconscious and having lost her sight, with no hopes of a miraculous recovery to be seen. We also witnessed the heartbreaking death of Eddie, a misunderstood and charming character who became a beloved member of the team.

The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5 reads: "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.

"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things 5 will be released in two parts; the first on November 26 and the second on Christmas Day. The season finale will then be released on New Year's Eve.