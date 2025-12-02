Stranger Things cast react to throwback interview from 10 years ago

Their impressions of their teenage selves are incredible.

2 December 2025, 16:00

The Stranger Things cast take a funny look back at the past.
The Stranger Things cast take a funny look back at the past. Picture: Heart

By Claire Blackmore

Watch Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo react to their first-ever Stranger Things interview back in 2015.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things series five shot straight to the top of Netflix's most-watched list when 'Volume 1' dropped onto the streaming platform in late November this year.

Fans were transported back to the 1980s as they binged through four nail-biting episodes set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Left dangling on a cliffhanger after the first chapter aired, they now eagerly await 'Volume 2' and 'The Finale', which will be released on 26th December 2025 and 1st January 2026.

But while die-hard viewers gear up for the next supernatural instalment, Heart caught up with the show's four main stars to side-step the future and instead look back at the past.

Gaten had listeners in stitches as he reminisced.
Gaten had listeners in stitches as he reminisced. Picture: Heart

The breakfast team invited Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Gaten Matarazzo, 23, to reminisce about their first-ever Stranger Things interview.

The boys were just kids when the chat took place 10 years ago and gave the now world-famous actors an insight into their teenage minds.

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden got the boys to predict what answers they gave to a string of questions put to them in 2015 – with hilarious results.

Finn (Mike Wheeler) was quizzed on his old job during the original filming of series one, while Noah (Will Byers) tried to remember what he said about the script.

Caleb (Lucas Sinclair) offered up a hilarious impression of himself on stage, and Gaten (Dustin Henderson) reenacted his trademark 13-year-old voice.

The cast's first interview was over 10 years ago.
The cast's first interview was over 10 years ago. Picture: Heart

Fans were left in stitches over the video, rushing to reveal what they thought of the Hollywood cast looking back at their younger selves.

"Everyone impersonating their younger selves is killing me 😭," joked one fan.

"Gaten's impersonation of himself is so cute and accurate 😭😭😭," laughed a second.

While a third added: "This was such a lovely idea and one of the best interviews with the cast!"

So what did they actually say, did they get their questions right and just how funny are their impressions?

Watch the Stranger Things reaction video below:

Stranger Things cast react to their first ever interview 10 years ago!

