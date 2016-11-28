'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobbie Brown Rivals Adele With This Hilarious Musical Starbucks Order

Millie Bobbie Brown Hello Parody

She may be known as Eleven in the 80s sci-fi drama, but Millie Bobbie Brown showed off her musical talents in this hilarious video.

It seems like James Corden's Carpool Karaoke has everyone keen to sing at the top of their lungs from the behind the wheel.

Millie Bobbie Brown has channelled Adele during a recent trip to a Starbucks drive-thru, where she sang her order to the puzzled staff when she pulled up with her dad.

The 'Stranger Things' actress shared a video to Twitter of herself parodying the Grammy Award-winning singer's hit, 'Hello'.

As her dad drives up to the window, the actress leans over from the front passenger seat and sings:  "Can I have a vent latte...And a caramel frappuccino? Oh please!"

This isn't the first time the 12-year-old has shown off her musical talents, as she famously nailed, Nicki Minaj's Monster during an appearance on The Tonight Show, just like Adele had done during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden earlier this year.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson has proved there's no end to her talents with a string of high profile jobs

Sarah Ferguson lands lucrative new diet deal - here's her job history that landed her a fortune
A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame
Sheridan Smith asset

Sheridan Smith is 'proud to admit' she suffers from mental health problems
Stacey Solomon has learnt to deal with her anxiety

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's terrified of dying - and every parent will relate