Sugababes deny changing name

The Sugababes have denied reports that they have been forced to change their name after losing a legal battle to the ex-band member Mutya Buena.

Reports on the battle began earlier today following a post by Buena on her Facebook page however the band's management have since released the following statement;

"On 21st April 2011, a decision was made by the Office For Harmonization In The Internal Market Trade (Trade Marks Department), wherein Sugababes successfully acquired the rights to the name “Sugababes” in all categories pertaining to the band’s areas of activity in the music, sound recording and entertainment industry.

Mutya Buena was successful in acquiring rights to certain paper products in Class 16, namely, "Paper, cardboard and goods made from these materials, not included in other classes; namely stationery, paper gift wrap and paper gift wrapping ribbons."

The pop trio made up of Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen have recently a slinky new look to coincide with their brand new studio album due for release later this year.

The lead single 'Freedom' is available to download on iTunes from 25th September.