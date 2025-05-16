On Air Now
16 May 2025, 11:20 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 11:27
The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has been revealed with Ed Sheeran, Daniel Radcliffe and Andy Murray ranking among the UK's wealthiest stars aged under 40.
The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has been revealed, giving fans a glimpse into the staggering fortunes of their favourite British stars.
The annual chart details the UK's 350 wealthiest individuals and families by taking stock of things like land, property, shares and assets – although it doesn't have access to the super-wealthy's bank accounts.
Published alongside The Sunday Times Rich List was this year's iconic '40 Under 40' line-up – with some surprise faces appearing among the country's most affluent.
From legendary sporting heroes to famous musicians and even a Made In Chelsea reality star, the index details just how well-off these power players truly are.
In the pop world, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Adele all ranked among the 40 richest people in the UK, aged under 40.
Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua and England footballer Harry Kane appeared alongside tennis champion Sir Andy Murray and golfing great Rory McIlroy in the sporting arena.
Aristocrats including Dukes, Duchesses, Lords and Ladies took up space on the list next to business execs, CEOs and scientists, making 2025's '40 under 40' a fairly varied group.
In fact, the diversity of the super-wealthy in this year's edit is something the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts, admitted he was proud of.
Robert said: "Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country's brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music and sport. Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications.
"A third of our list didn't attend university. At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses.
"We know many of our readers find the stories inspiring of how the entrepreneurs featured built their ventures. It will be fascinating to watch which of this year's line-up will prosper in the years ahead."
See everyone who made it onto the The Sunday Times Rich List's '40 Under 40', including where they charted and how much they are worth:
* These eye-watering fortunes include family wealth. Everyone featured in The Sunday Times Rich List's '40 Under 40' were aged under 40 on 1st May 2025.