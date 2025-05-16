40 richest people in the UK revealed

The Sunday Times Rich List has been published, listing the UK's wealthiest power players in 2025

Ed Sheeran, Sir Andy Murray and Georgia Toffolo are among this year's iconic '40 Under 40'

See the full list of the super-rich below, from what they're worth to where they chart

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Georgia Toffolo and Daniel Radcliffe feature in The Sunday Times Rich List. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has been revealed with Ed Sheeran, Daniel Radcliffe and Andy Murray ranking among the UK's wealthiest stars aged under 40.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has been revealed, giving fans a glimpse into the staggering fortunes of their favourite British stars.

The annual chart details the UK's 350 wealthiest individuals and families by taking stock of things like land, property, shares and assets – although it doesn't have access to the super-wealthy's bank accounts.

Published alongside The Sunday Times Rich List was this year's iconic '40 Under 40' line-up – with some surprise faces appearing among the country's most affluent.

From legendary sporting heroes to famous musicians and even a Made In Chelsea reality star, the index details just how well-off these power players truly are.

Harry Styles ranked at number 22, worth £225 million. Picture: Alamy

In the pop world, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Adele all ranked among the 40 richest people in the UK, aged under 40.

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua and England footballer Harry Kane appeared alongside tennis champion Sir Andy Murray and golfing great Rory McIlroy in the sporting arena.

Aristocrats including Dukes, Duchesses, Lords and Ladies took up space on the list next to business execs, CEOs and scientists, making 2025's '40 under 40' a fairly varied group.

In fact, the diversity of the super-wealthy in this year's edit is something the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts, admitted he was proud of.

Tennis champion Sir Andy Murray charted at number 35, worth £110 million. Picture: Alamy

Robert said: "Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country's brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music and sport. Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications.

"A third of our list didn't attend university. At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses.

"We know many of our readers find the stories inspiring of how the entrepreneurs featured built their ventures. It will be fascinating to watch which of this year's line-up will prosper in the years ahead."

Adele came in at number 26, with £170 million to her name. Picture: Alamy

See everyone who made it onto the The Sunday Times Rich List's '40 Under 40', including where they charted and how much they are worth:

Dmitry Bukhman* - £12.54 billion The Duke and Duchess of Westminster* - £9.884 billion Lady Charlotte Wellesley* - £2.661 billion Herman Narula - £780 million Ben Francis - £726 million Fawn and India Rose James* - £718 million Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham - £704 million Thomas Hartland-Mackie* - £684 million Piotr Dabkowski - £665 million Mati Staniszewski - £665 million Alex Kendall - £439 million Georgia Toffolo* - £425 million Ed Sheeran - £370 million Tom and Phil Beahon - £350 million Timothy Goodwin* - £308 million Ayman Rahman and Fateha Begum - £307 million Amar Shah - £264 million Alex Lovén - £262 million Rory McIlroy - £260 million Dan and Melanie Marsden - £253 million Chris Phillips - £250 million Harry Styles - £225 million Martin Kissinger -£200 million Anthony Joshua - £195 million James Asquith - £183 million Adele - £170 million Tom Blomfield - £166 million Barney Hussey-Yeo - £161 million Peter Lipka - £128 million Ben Maruthappu - £123 million George and Mike Heaton - £122 million Vishal Karia - £119 million Romina Savova - £117 million Dua Lipa - £115 million Sir Andy Murray - £110 million Victor Riparbelli - £110 million Steffen Tjerrild - £110 million Harry Kane - £100 million Daniel Radcliffe - £100 million Paige Williams - £100 million

* These eye-watering fortunes include family wealth. Everyone featured in The Sunday Times Rich List's '40 Under 40' were aged under 40 on 1st May 2025.