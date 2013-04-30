Superman Covers GQ

Ahead of this summer's Man Of Steel Superman film, its star Henry Cavill covers GQ Magazine.

In the interview, the British star cites his Man Of Steel co-star Russell Crowe as his acting mentor.

Cavill had been an extra on one of Crowe's movies as a 16-year-old school boy.

'I thought we kind of look ridiculous, standing there, looking over at this famous actor,' says the 29-year-old.



'And I want to be an actor. So I thought I may as well go over and ask this guy about it.'

Two days later, Cavill received a package from Crowe, containing a signed picture and the message: 'Dear Henry, a journey of 1,000 miles begins in a single step. Russell.'

