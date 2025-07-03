Exclusive

Superman star David Cornenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

3 July 2025, 15:26

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill
David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

David Corneswet stars as Clark Kent in the new Superman film, however he received some helpful advice from former Supermans Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin before filming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Star of the new Superman film David Corenswet, 31, has revealed the advice Henry Cavill, 42, gave to him after he took over the iconic role.

The leading man spoke exclusively to Heart at the Superman premiere in London, confessing that he received letters from Henry and Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin, who also played Clark Kent.

David stated: "I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange and I’m excited to meet them one day it’ll be great when we can all get in a room together."

He added: "They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it. Which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too."

David Corenswet is the new Superman
David Corenswet is the new Superman. Picture: Getty

This comes after it was revealed Henry would not return to the role of Superman after previously confirming he would play Clark Kent once again.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Henry revealed he had spoken with head of DC Studios Peter Safran and director James Gunn who told him the sad decision.

The film favourite wrote: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortune."

Watch David Corenswet talk about Henry Cavill here:

Upon getting the role, David revealed the first thing he did to prepare for the role, saying: "The gym was the first place I started. James has said, ‘You’re in good shape, but work on your shoulders.’ That sounded minor, but to me, it wasn’t.”

He joined the cast alongside Nicholas Hoult who plays Lex Luther and Rachel Brosnahan who takes on the role of Lois Lane.

