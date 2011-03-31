Superman lands at London premiere

Brit star Henry Cavill made a surprise appearance at the Sucker Punch premiere, in London’s Leicester Square.

The Stardust actor has recently been confirmed to play Superman in the forthcoming reboot of the superhero story, which will be visualised by Sucker Punch director Zack Snyder



Zack Snyder told us that he was thrilled to see his new Superman at the premiere for his new action fantasy film, which stars Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Browning (pictured)



“I wasn’t sure he would come, but it’s good to see him.”



So what can we expect from the new Superman? “I think you could expect an experience. We wanna make Superman live in the real world and that’s something we haven’t seen before, so that should be fun.”



And what will Henry bring to the role of Clark Kent, aka the man of steel? “I think Henry is manly and he’s kind and that’s a great combination. I really think with Superman, we’ve barely scratched the surface really” Zack told us.



Superman goes into production soon and Sucker Punch opens this weekend