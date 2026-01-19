Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring

19 January 2026, 09:31

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call
A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call. Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer left 94-year-old superfan Norma “absolutely amazed” after joining a surprise Zoom call from Miami sparked by a viral clip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call — all thanks to a viral video Robbie was sent by his daughter.

Norma, who lives at Humberston House Care Home in North East Lincolnshire, had spoken about her lifelong admiration for the Take That star in a short clip filmed by wellbeing coordinator Bailey Greetham-Clark.

The video quickly went viral online, receiving more than a million views and thousands of tags directed at the singer — including one from his daughter, Teddy, who urged him to get in touch.

Norma was completely unaware of what was about to happen when Bailey handed her a laptop, saying: “I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you."
Norma was completely unaware of what was about to happen when Bailey handed her a laptop, saying: “I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you.". Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram
Robbie Williams answered the call — quite literally — and dialled in from Miami to chat with Norma just days before Christmas.
Robbie Williams answered the call — quite literally — and dialled in from Miami to chat with Norma just days before Christmas. Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram

Robbie Williams answered the call — quite literally — and dialled in from Miami to chat with Norma just days before Christmas.

Norma was completely unaware of what was about to happen when Bailey handed her a laptop, saying: “I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you. You know you wanted to meet Robbie Williams? He’s actually on call here, right now.”

Norma greeted him with: “Hello Robbie, I’ve followed you on the television since you were in Take That, and you are my favourite.”

Robbie replied warmly: “My daughter sent me the link to you talking about me. She said, ‘Daddy, you’ve got to talk to Norma.’”

He asked about her day and her plans for Christmas, adding: “If I’m in the UK and if I’m up north, I’ll try and pop in and say hello in person.”

Norma beamed: “Oh my goodness, I would love that. I would be king of the castle.”

The star added: “I’m very grateful that I’ve meant something to you. It means a lot.”

Afterwards, Norma said she was “absolutely amazed” by the experience. “Nothing like this has happened to me before,” she said. “He was in America, laid out on the bed. I nearly said to him, ‘You could have got done up for me!’”

Robbie and Ayda have found children together; Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau.
Robbie and Ayda have found children together; Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau. Picture: Getty

The pair chatted for more than 20 minutes, with Bailey saying Robbie was genuinely curious about Norma’s life: “He didn’t really say much about himself — he just wanted to know all about Norma. It was like two mates catching up.”

Robbie Williams gets emotional on the Better Man red carpet

Norma thanked Robbie “for being you,” and the star promised to visit if he could. She laughed: “Hope so, if I’m still alive!”

Bailey said the encounter “made her Christmas,” adding: “She felt like the Queen afterwards — so special and important.”

He later posted online: “Thank you to everyone who tagged Robbie Williams in our post. We actually made it happen.”

Read next: Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Belle confronts Sean in the Love Island first look

Love Island All Stars first look sees Belle confront Sean in fiery exchange

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again.

Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Love Island

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Love Island has teased a first look at tonight's episode.

Love Island first look teases brutal new All Stars game and shock public vote

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Harriet shed an impressive four stone after ditching alcohol.

The Traitors' Harriet reveals four-stone weight loss in shock transformation snaps

The Traitors

An ex-Islander has opened up about his secret casting chat.

Love Island star says 'savage' confrontation with All Stars bosses cost him 2026 spot

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars make exciting schedule change following delayed start date

Love Island

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? New launch date confirmed

Love Island

This year's All Stars cast have revealed what they're up to in hiding.

Love Island All Stars cast share first-look pics as fans wait for official start date

Love Island

TGI Fridays bosses have been forced to close 16 popular restaurants

Which TGI Fridays restaurants are closing? 16 locations to close as chain enters administration

Lifestyle

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

Music

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as anticipation as posters and a mysterious new website sparking rumours the singer is about to make his long-awaited comeback.

Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Music

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026.

How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

TV & Movies

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed
AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars

Love Island All Stars AJ Bunker - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

Love Island

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi - Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed

Love Island

Whitney Adebayo was a contestant on Love Island series 10.

Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebayo - age, job, ex-boyfriend and former series

Love Island