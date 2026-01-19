Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call. Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer left 94-year-old superfan Norma “absolutely amazed” after joining a surprise Zoom call from Miami sparked by a viral clip.

Norma, who lives at Humberston House Care Home in North East Lincolnshire, had spoken about her lifelong admiration for the Take That star in a short clip filmed by wellbeing coordinator Bailey Greetham-Clark.

The video quickly went viral online, receiving more than a million views and thousands of tags directed at the singer — including one from his daughter, Teddy, who urged him to get in touch.

Norma was completely unaware of what was about to happen when Bailey handed her a laptop, saying: “I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you.". Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram

Robbie Williams answered the call — quite literally — and dialled in from Miami to chat with Norma just days before Christmas. Picture: Bailey_Greetham/Instagram

Robbie Williams answered the call — quite literally — and dialled in from Miami to chat with Norma just days before Christmas.

Norma was completely unaware of what was about to happen when Bailey handed her a laptop, saying: “I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you. You know you wanted to meet Robbie Williams? He’s actually on call here, right now.”

Norma greeted him with: “Hello Robbie, I’ve followed you on the television since you were in Take That, and you are my favourite.”

Robbie replied warmly: “My daughter sent me the link to you talking about me. She said, ‘Daddy, you’ve got to talk to Norma.’”

He asked about her day and her plans for Christmas, adding: “If I’m in the UK and if I’m up north, I’ll try and pop in and say hello in person.”

Norma beamed: “Oh my goodness, I would love that. I would be king of the castle.”

The star added: “I’m very grateful that I’ve meant something to you. It means a lot.”

Afterwards, Norma said she was “absolutely amazed” by the experience. “Nothing like this has happened to me before,” she said. “He was in America, laid out on the bed. I nearly said to him, ‘You could have got done up for me!’”

Robbie and Ayda have found children together; Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau. Picture: Getty

The pair chatted for more than 20 minutes, with Bailey saying Robbie was genuinely curious about Norma’s life: “He didn’t really say much about himself — he just wanted to know all about Norma. It was like two mates catching up.”

Norma thanked Robbie “for being you,” and the star promised to visit if he could. She laughed: “Hope so, if I’m still alive!”

Bailey said the encounter “made her Christmas,” adding: “She felt like the Queen afterwards — so special and important.”

He later posted online: “Thank you to everyone who tagged Robbie Williams in our post. We actually made it happen.”

