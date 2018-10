Susan Boyle to cover 80s giants

Susan Boyle is to cover hits by Depeche Mode and Tears For Fears for her next album.

The star's to release versions of Enjoy The Silence and Mad World.

Her versions of the Righteous Brothers hit Unchained Melody and George Gershwin's Someone to Watch Over Me will be popular with her fans.



The new album, Someone To Watch Over Me, comes out on November 7th.