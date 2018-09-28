Susan Boyle set to take part in Got Talent all-stars competition - and Mel B will judge

28 September 2018, 11:27

Susan Boyle auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2009
Susan Boyle auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Picture: Britain's Got Talent / ITV

Susan, 57, became a global phenomenon after auditioning for Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Susan Boyle is set to compete in an all-stars version of Got Talent that will feature notable finalists from global versions of the talent competition.

The TV special will see Susan reunite with Simon Cowell as it will be judged by regular America's Got Talent judges Simon, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

A source from Syco production company told The Sun : "Simon was delighted Susan decided to come back."

Mel B and Simon Cowell will judge the competition
Mel B and Simon Cowell will judge the competition. Picture: GETTY

The Blackburn native made headline news after shocking the Britain's Got Talent judging panel in 2009 with her rendition of Les Miserables track I Dreamed a Dream.

But despite being the clear favourite to win the series, Susan was pipped to the post by dance troupe Diversity.

Since then Susan has shifted over 25 million records and earned herself a reported £25Million fortune in the process.

The appearance on America's Got Talent marks her comeback following reports in 2016 that she was removed from Heathrow Airport after reportedly getting into a heated argument with a member of staff while in the British Airways lounge.

Susan Boyle on stage
Susan Boyle on stage. Picture: GETTY

Last year her fans were heartbroken to hear their beloved star had been targeted by a gang of 15 teenagers who were tormenting her at her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian.

Speaking at the time, Susan explained to the Daily Mail: "They have been shouting at me, taunting, saying vile things, swearing. And on one occasion they were throwing things at the bus I was sitting on.

"I love my house, it's where I grew up. Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe."

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Susan Boyle auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2009

Susan Boyle set to take part in Got Talent all-stars competition - and Mel B will judge
It's been ten years since Toy Story 3 left us in tears

Buzz Lightyear's Tim Allen 'couldn't get through' emotional Toy Story 4 ending
Ryan Thomas is thought to have received Roxanne's apology letter.

Ryan Thomas 'finally' receives apology letter from Roxanne Pallett
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke: Wife, twins and previous dance partners
Lily James and Amanda Seyfried pictured at the London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fans outraged as tickets for Mamma Mia fan event produced by ABBA's Bjorn start at whopping £150