Susan Boyle set to take part in Got Talent all-stars competition - and Mel B will judge

Susan Boyle auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Picture: Britain's Got Talent / ITV

Susan, 57, became a global phenomenon after auditioning for Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Susan Boyle is set to compete in an all-stars version of Got Talent that will feature notable finalists from global versions of the talent competition.

The TV special will see Susan reunite with Simon Cowell as it will be judged by regular America's Got Talent judges Simon, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

A source from Syco production company told The Sun : "Simon was delighted Susan decided to come back."

Mel B and Simon Cowell will judge the competition. Picture: GETTY

The Blackburn native made headline news after shocking the Britain's Got Talent judging panel in 2009 with her rendition of Les Miserables track I Dreamed a Dream.

But despite being the clear favourite to win the series, Susan was pipped to the post by dance troupe Diversity.

Since then Susan has shifted over 25 million records and earned herself a reported £25Million fortune in the process.

The appearance on America's Got Talent marks her comeback following reports in 2016 that she was removed from Heathrow Airport after reportedly getting into a heated argument with a member of staff while in the British Airways lounge.

Susan Boyle on stage. Picture: GETTY

Last year her fans were heartbroken to hear their beloved star had been targeted by a gang of 15 teenagers who were tormenting her at her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian.

Speaking at the time, Susan explained to the Daily Mail: "They have been shouting at me, taunting, saying vile things, swearing. And on one occasion they were throwing things at the bus I was sitting on.

"I love my house, it's where I grew up. Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe."