Plan B set for Sweeney remake

Plan B who brought us 'She Said' is set to star in the movie remake of The Sweeney.

Plan B will play Detective Sergeant George Carter, in the TV show that role was made famous by Dennis Waterman.

Ray Winstone will play Flying Squad boss DI Jack Regan.

Plan B can't wait…. "It's a dream come true for me to be in a film with Ray Winstone. He is one of my favourite British actors of all time. I'm really excited about working with Nick Love in what I feel will be a challenging role for me to play."

Filming is expected to start soon, with release in the summer of 2012.