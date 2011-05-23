Mel C's "sweet" new album

Excitement is growing among some of the Spice Girls.

It's all because of Mel C's new album. After completing a run on the stage in 'Blood Brothers' the 37 year old is back in the studio recording her fifth album.



The former Spice Girl tweeted, "New album is sounding sweeeeeeeet!" and Emma Bunton soon replied, "Can't wait to hear it babe!!!"



Mel C's first single will be 'Rock Me', which is the official song for the German TV channel ZDF's coverage of the Women's World Cup.