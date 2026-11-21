Tabby Stoecker facts: Age, background, Olympics career and boyfriend revealed

Tabby Stoecker is a British Skeleton racer building her showbiz career. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From circus performer to hopeful to Olympic champion, discover how Tabby Stoecker swapped trapeze training for Team GB sporting history.

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Tabby Stoecker is best known for making history as an Olympic gold medallist, but the Team GB star has taken a rather unusual route to sporting success.

From training as a circus performer to swapping the skeleton track for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, she's already had quite a career.

Here's everything you need to know about Tabby, including her age, where she's from, family, if she's dating and her incredible sporting achievements.

Tabby Stoecker is best known for making history as an Olympic gold medallist. Picture: Getty

Who is Tabby Stoecker and how old is she?

Age: 25

From: Highgate, north London

Instagram: @tabbystoecker

Tabby Stoecker, whose full name is Tabitha Stoecker, is a British skeleton athlete who won Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Games.

Born on November 24, 2000, Tabby initially dreamed of becoming a circus performer rather than an elite athlete.

She attended the City of London School for Girls, where she became a British Schools Gymnastics champion.

Aged 11, she attended an open day at the National Centre for Circus Arts in London and went on to train there for six years, learning trapeze, acrobatics and juggling.

Stoecker told Olympics.com in November 2025: "When I was about 11, one of my friends was doing an open day at the National Centre for Circus Arts in London, and I just went along with her.

"And having a background in gymnastics as a very young kid, I was really up for this whole circus skills thing.

"One of the coaches asked me to audition for a scheme they have, which was to help kids get really, really good circus training basically, and it was a very holistic approach."

Tabby Stoecker's biggest achievement came at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Picture: Getty

How did Tabby Stoecker become an Olympic champion?

Tabby's route into skeleton began in 2019, when she spotted an advert on Instagram for Team GB's Discover Your Gold talent identification programme.

Despite having no previous experience of the sport, she impressed during the selection process and joined the British Skeleton programme. She made her international debut in 2021 and quickly progressed through the ranks.

In December 2023, she won a World Cup race in La Plagne on just her second start in the competition.

She went on to win two World Championship silver medals in the mixed team event with Matt Weston, in 2024 and 2025.

Her biggest achievement came at the 2026 Winter Olympics, when she and Matt won gold in the inaugural mixed team skeleton event. Tabby also finished fifth in the women's individual competition.

Tabby is in a relationship with Pat Atkin (pictured), a former British skeleton athlete who has since moved into sports marketing. Picture: Instagram

Who is Tabby Stoecker's boyfriend?

Tabby is in a relationship with Pat Atkin, a former British skeleton athlete who has since moved into sports marketing.

Pat was among those supporting her during the 2026 Winter Olympics, when she made history alongside Matt Weston.

He is also part of the wider skeleton community and was named best man at Matt's wedding.The couple have not publicly shared exactly when they started dating.

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