Take That Makes Surprise Appearance With Lulu As Musical Gets Off To A Cracking Start

The audience were taken on a trip down memory lane following the debut show of their brand new play in their hometown of Manchester.

Take That fans were treated to one hell of a finale when pop legend Lulu joined Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen on stage at the opening night of their musical, The Band.

Coming together to perform their 1993 mega-hit 'Re-Light My Fire', the audience were taken on a trip down memory lane following the debut show of their brand new play in their hometown of Manchester.

Then Scottish superstar arrived on stage in style to belt out her famous section of the chart-topping song which was reportedly met with screams from fans.

Featuring the music of Take That, THE BAND is a new musical about what it’s like to grow up admiring a boyband.

The first part of the story takes the audience back to 1992 and follows five 16-year-old girlfriends, who 25 years later are determined to meet their favourite group.

A shocking twist sees the girls reunited two decades later during which they have to rediscover their friendship and their youth.

The musical became the fastest selling show in British history when it went on sale in April and stars Five to Five, the boyband made their way to fame on BBC talent show Let it Shine, in which Gary Barlow served as a judge.

According to critics, the show will make fans smile with plenty of "clever, laugh out loud gags" and 90s references including, Smash Hits magazine and Ceefax.

The genius production was helmed by Gary together and band-mates Mark Owen and Howard Donald, with a little help from Robbie Williams.

Sounds like a must-watch!