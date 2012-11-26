Coldplay to take three-year hiatus

Paradise hit makers Coldplay are planning a three year break from playing stadium concerts.

The group have been touring their latest record Mylo Xyloto since October 2011, and frontman Chris Martin says they played their last show for a while in Brisbane last Wednesday.



'This is the last big show for three years or so,' he told reporters after the show, while adding, 'I don't want to stop.'



The news follows Martin's suggestion that the band will be releasing a new album in the new future.



'The next one we're releasing is much easier to pronounce,' he told an Australian radio station.

Mylo Xyloto, Coldplay's fifth studio album, has sold 8 million copies worldwide to date.