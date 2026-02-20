Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding

20 February 2026, 11:03

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.
By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Morning chef and wife of Gordon Ramsay reflected on her first meeting with Caroline Peaty, revealing she had nothing but praise for her now son-in-law.

“I remember saying to Adam's mum when I met her, 'My God, you've got the most amazing son. I couldn't think of anyone that is more perfect for Holly, who's incredibly emotional, incredibly vulnerable in areas,'” Tana, 51, told Grazia.

She added her daughter, Holly, 26, is “funny, brilliant and witty” but sometimes “needs keeping in line,” something she felt Adam managed with ease.

“He's been through a lot and she's been through a lot,” Tana said, recalling the early days of the couple’s relationship. “In my mind he's perfect for our daughter.”

Holly and Adam tied the knot at Bath Abbey on 27 December last year in an intimate winter ceremony, however Adam’s mother did not attend the wedding, reportedly due to ongoing tensions within the family.

The rift is said to have started in 2024 when some of Adam’s relatives were left off the guest list for the couple’s engagement party.

Reports also claimed Caroline was upset after being excluded from Holly’s lavish hen celebration at Soho Farmhouse.

Speaking to Daily Mail at the time of the wedding, Caroline shared her pain over the situation, saying: “I don't think they understand how much they have hurt me; it's as if they have cut my heart out.

“This is the first Christmas that I've not had my family together – my family is broken. Yes, I have my other grandchildren. Yes, I have my other children, but my family is split because of the goings on... because of the wedding.”

Gordon Ramsay has now spoken more fully about the tension surrounding his daughter Holly’s marriage to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, insisting that he and wife Tana “did nothing wrong.”

The celebrity chef addressed the situation after weeks of speculation about a rift between the Ramsays and Peaty’s family following the couple’s lavish wedding at Bath Abbey on 27 December.

Reports later claimed that Adam’s parents had been invited to the service but declined to attend after being offered seats near the back of the church.

In the days that followed, both of Peaty’s parents expressed their sadness and disappointment over feeling excluded from the celebration.

KSI's reaction to Gordon Ramsay trying Prime is gold

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Gordon described the fallout as “deeply upsetting.”

“It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing — none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance — we welcomed them,” he said.

“We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously.”

The 59-year-old added that he hopes both families can now move forward. “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand,” he said. “It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that.

“There’s stuff they need to sort out as parents. That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together.”

