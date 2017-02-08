Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Sadly Passes Away Aged 45

The 'I'm a Celebrity...' star and famed socialite has died today, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last summer.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has passed away aged 45.

The TV personality and socialite passed away at her home in London on Wednesday morning.

Tara made headlines during her career for her party lifestyle and achieved fame after appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" in 2002.

Her death is being treated as "unexplained" however she previously revealed she had been battling a brain tumour since last January.

Tara revealed she had been fighting the illness after going for a set of blood tests and feeling run down last summer.

According to The Sun newspaper, a police spokesperson said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."

Outside of her television career, Tara was a talented pianist as demonstrated at events at the Queen Elizabeth Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra.

From November 2013, she was also patron of Scottish charity Speur Ghlan for a year. Speer Ghlan delivers early intervention for young children diagnosed with autism or developmental delays.

Tara had a close relationship with the royal family, and attended the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge in 2011.

Since news of her death, tributes have flooded in on Twitter.

RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45.

A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/IxwOLfUyFW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2017

So sad, RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson. She always made me laugh, one crazy chic — Aimee (@Fiddzee) February 8, 2017