Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Taylor Swift

By Hope Wilson

Why did Taylor Swift and Blake Lively fall out? Here is their friendship timeline in full.

Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' features a number of new songs, including two tunes titled 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Cancelled', which many fans suspect is about her former friend Blake Lively.

These two were thick as thieves and often shared photographs on social media of them hanging out with their partners Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds.

However after Blake was embroiled in a legal dispute with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, her friendship with the 'Shake It Off' singer suffered, with the pair said to have fallen out over the matter.

But what happened between Taylor and Blake? Here is everything we know about their rumoured 'feud'.

Blake and Taylor are said to have fallen out. Picture: Getty

2015 – First public hang out

Taylor and Blake's friendship began 10 years ago in 2015 when the pair were pictured in Australia together. The twosome shared an image of them with a koala at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.

2016 – Fourth of July party and birthday post

Seven months later Taylor invited her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston as well as Blake and her husband Ryan to her fourth of July party, which has since become her annual tradition.

Later in the year Blake shared a gushing tribute to Taylor on her birthday, writing: "People Who I Not Only Really Love, But Also Really LIKE, That Were Born Yesterday: Part 1 of 2.🎈 @taylorswift you know how I feel. 💜"

Taylor and Blake announced their friendship in 2015. Picture: Instagram/Taylor Swift

2017 – Blake and Ryan's daughter is included on Taylor's album

Taylor included Blake and Ryan's daughter James in her 'Reputation' album, with the youngster introducing her song 'Gorgeous'.

2019 – Party pictures

Throughout 2019 Taylor and Blake were often seen attending each others parties, noticeably Taylor's NYE event and her 30th birthday get-together in December.

2020 – Taylor includes Blake's children in her 'Folklore' album

In her next record, Taylor name dropped Blake and Ryan's kids James, Inez and Betty, with the singer also revealing her song titled 'Betty', after their daughter.

Taylor and Blake attended each others parties. Picture: Instagram/Taylor Swift

2021 – Blake directs Taylor's music video

The pair took their friendship to the next level when Blake directed the music video for Taylor's 'I Bet You Think About Me'.

2022 – Music video nomination

A few months after the release, the music video was nominated at the ACM awards, with Taylor posting on Instagram: "AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!

"I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."

2023 – Blake and her kids join the Era's tour

Showing support for her friend, Blake and her family visited Taylor on her Era's tour, with the singer spotted saying 'hi' to Blake's girls and holding hands with James after the performance.

Taylor and Blake were often pictured together. Picture: Getty

2024 – Blake gushes about Ryan

Following the release of Deadpool vs Wolverine, Taylor shared a loving post about Ryan, writing: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you!"

Ryan later went on to confirm that Taylor is the godparent to his and Blake's daughters.

Taylor also had a close friendship with Blake's husband Ryan. Picture: Getty

2025 – Friendship 'halted'

In 2025 Blake entered a legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni which reportedly led to Taylor being served a subpoena from Justin's lawyers after Blake referred to her as one of her "dragons".

Following this, sources told the Daily Mail at the time that things between Taylor and Blake were frosty, with the pair no longer on speaking terms.

An insider stated: "Taylor is not communicating with Blake,. She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.

"The global frenzy around Lively has left Swift questioning her close friendships and how she can prevent ‘external factors’ from damaging her own reputation. Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate.

"She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won’t let external factors hurt her career."