Taylor Swift breaks down Eldest Daughter meaning and lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl

9 October 2025, 11:21

Taylor Swift has explained the lyrics of Eldest Daughter
Taylor Swift has explained the lyrics of Eldest Daughter. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Taylor Swift has confirmed the meaning behind 'Eldest Daughter' and why she chose those lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has gone into detail explaining the meaning behind her song 'Eldest Daughter' on her album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Joining tunes such as 'Father Figure', 'Opalite', 'Cancelled!', 'Actually Romantic', 'Wi$h Li$t', 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Elizabeth Taylor', 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Wood' on the record, 'Eldest Daughter' is track number five on The Life of a Showgirl.

Explaining the meaning of the song, Taylor revealed: "I am the eldest daughter in my family, and you talk to other eldest daughters of their family and you somehow usually have a very similar experience."

She continued: "With the world and with fear and with feeling like you have to sort of do it all, and these kind of issues with like the constant quest for perfectionism almost to the point where you can get in your own way."

Taylor Swift has spoken about her experience being the eldest daughter
Taylor Swift has spoken about her experience being the eldest daughter. Picture: Getty

Taylor added: "So I have always love that idea of what is that, what is it that makes that specific combination of character traits and then at the same time I also am very fascinated by the culture we live in. How people have always wanted to look cool and people have always wanted to look sexy and powerful and unbothered and busy, like they don't need or want anything. It's almost like the opposite of these things would be being like sincere on the internet, cause that would seem needy and nobody wants to be needy on the internet, it's not a place for that.

"So I kind of combined all of those ideas and put it into a song that kind of unmasks all the facades we put in front of ourselves and just says like I'm not all those things that we aspire to be, culturally and that we're told we have to be in order to like find love you have to act like you never wanted it in the first place. Allowing yourself to be soft and sincere and allowing yourself to admit that you do actually maybe need somebody."

Taylor Swift has opened up about 'Eldest Daughter'
Taylor Swift has opened up about 'Eldest Daughter'. Picture: Getty

Chatting to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Taylor took a deep dive into the lyrics, revealing: "The entire first verse of Eldest Daughter is somebody trying to figure out how to say things that they've read on the internet, whether it be like 'apathy is hot' or 'memes and trolling' and how do I keep up with how we're supposed to talk in order to describe how much we don't care when really we all care about something.

"So then you go to the pre-chorus and I go more into my own voice of 'I've been afflicted by a terminal uniqueness, I've been dying just from trying to seem cool'. So that's the kind of flip every way in which I was speaking in this entire first verse was me trying to assimilate to the way culture tells us to be.

Track five on The Life of a Showgirl is Eldest Daughter
Track five on The Life of a Showgirl is Eldest Daughter. Picture: Getty

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans have been discussing the song, with one fan writing: "Oh I'm crying. She got me. Track 5 strikes again. Eldest daughter you struck something in me."

Another penned: "Taylor comparing herself being the eldest daughter to Travis being the youngest child and them both finally finding a home... I'm going to throw up actually."

Whilst a third added: "Eldest Daughter is about the invisible crown you never wanted, the responsibility you never asked for, and the way being firstborn can feel like both pride and punishment and every line felt like it was written for me."

