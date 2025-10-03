Exclusive

Taylor Swift fangirls over Spice Girl Emma Bunton in sweet interview

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Although she may be the most famous artist in the world right now, Taylor Swift still gets starstruck, especially when it comes to Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Taylor Swift went into full fangirl mode when she met Spice Girl legend Emma Bunton during her interview on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd.

Whilst she was chatting to Heart about her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl', the star took some time to praise Emma for being a crucial part in her life growing up.

Confessing her love for the Spice Girls, Taylor began: "It's so crazy to actually get to be in the same room with you because I was telling you, I used to... I had your doll, the Baby Spice doll, and it was my favourite one. We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls that were blonde."

She continued: "Honestly, you just mean the world to me. You were the first person I like, freaked out over."

Taylor Swift revealed she was a big Baby Spice fan. Picture: Heart

A touched Emma responded: "I'm really going red now. I don't know how to take all this in. Because obviously, we are huge fans of yours. My family here. I mean, it's just been incredible for you. I must admit, I came to your tour twice."

Taylor then added: "Yeah, that blew me away. That absolutely blew me away because they gave us a list of who's going to be at the show. I'll just be looking over it backstage, I saw you on the list, I was like, 'Oh, my God. Oh, my God. And then I could see you. Yeah, from the stage."

Emma took her children Beau and Tate to see Taylor perform at the Eras Tour in 2024, and confessed she was standing beside Taylor's parents Andrea and Scott throughout the concert.

Taylor Swift performed in front of Emma Bunton at her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The Spice Girl singer told a shocked Taylor: "I was next to your mum and dad. And it was so lovely, we had such a lovely night. We chatted and it was just so brilliant. I got to know a bit more about your music as well because your dad was telling me..."

An embarrassed Taylor quickly jumped in: "Oh, my God, my dad is the most social man on the planet. There's not a single stranger he has ever met in his entire life. I guarantee you he went back to when I was born and talked throughout the entire show at her."

Taylor Swift's parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift are proud of their daughter's success. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Getty

The pop icons then bonded over their love for their fans and revealed they are the reason they make music.

Taylor said: "I definitely think that you guys [Spice Girls] did that better than anybody. It's really fun as a fan to feel known and to feel like the artist cares about what you actually want from them. Obviously, you have to mandate and manage that relationship because you have to be an artist and have your own vision and make things for your reasons, too. But you always did factor us in I felt like."

Emma continued: "I think, obviously, that was the hugest part for us because we wrote our songs for the fans, and we were still young, we were similar ages at that time. But then the fans grew, obviously, and then it becomes a family event. And that's what is so amazing and that's what I noticed at your gigs. There's families, there's grandparents, there's kids, there's mum's, dad's. It's just that's what makes it so It's very special, doesn't it?"

Taylor Swift joined Heart Breakfast to discuss her new album. Picture: Heart

This meeting of the two music stars comes after Emma confessed she was a massive fan of Taylor Swift during her interview on Heart with Blake Lively.

The star confessed in 2024: "I took my youngest to Taylor Swift because we’re massive fans and we’re going again."

Emma continued: "She was at Wembley Stadium and that was where I performed last and I do feel like I want to be up there."

Blake then asked if Emma would ever want to get back on stage to which she replied: "Yeah! I just want to get up there because it’s so fun."