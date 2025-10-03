Exclusive

Taylor Swift reveals engagement details and shares bachelorette party plans

3 October 2025, 15:58

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift has told us all about her engagement to Travis Kelce and her hen do plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has exclusively told Heart about her engagement to Travis Kelce and her plans for a hen do.

'The Fate of Ophelia' singer joined Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton to chat about her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' and opened up about what fans can expect from her new era.

Giving details about her stunning engagement ring, Taylor revealed Travis designed the sparkler, saying: "He designed it with this amazing jeweller, Kindred Lubeck is her name. She does all of her gold engraving by hand."

She continued: "I'd shown him a video a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out. When I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made that!' Also, 'you listened to me!'"

Taylor Swift told Heart about her engagement
Taylor Swift told Heart about her engagement. Picture: Heart

Taylor concluded: "He did amazing. It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow and that's a flex."

Emma then asked Taylor if she'd planned her hen do yet, with the singer confessing: "Everyone's scattered across the world is the thing. It's like you would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life.

"But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person. So I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about that."

Speaking about the girls she would invite on her bachelorette party, Taylor added: "Oh, they're so fun. They're great fun. They're so fun, but they're so busy. Do you know what I mean?"

Taylor Swift spoke about her engagement ring from Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift spoke about her engagement ring from Travis Kelce. Picture: Instagram/Taylor Swift

She also revealed she was looking forward to her upcoming nuptials after Jamie confessed he was excited for her to wed.

Taylor said: "I'm really excited, too. I'm so excited. I love that you're excited, too and you would absolutely love him. He's the most fun person. I'm sure at some point you guys will get to all hang out."

Emma then went on to remind Taylor about Travis joining her on stage at her Eras Tour in 2024, with the singer stating: "He's just never been nervous about anything in his entire life. It's pretty fun."

Jamie then asked if her fiancée has a "sensitive side" to which Taylor disclosed: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. Yeah. It's great. He's all the things.

"He's fun and vibrant and has this infectious personality and makes me laugh so much. There's a line in the song that says that you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot, that's it!"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became engaged in 2025. Picture: Getty

Taylor then went on to discuss the difference between writing songs whilst single versus in a relationship, saying: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things. I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?

"I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record. I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Taylor Swift has revealed what fans can expect from her new era

Taylor Swift reveals plans for her new era as Life of a Showgirl drops

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift has spoken about her song Wi$h Li$t

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind Wish List on The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning of The Fate of Ophelia

Taylor Swift explains meaning of The Fate of Ophelia and reveals her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift has revealed all about her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce relationship has changed her music

Taylor Swift revealed her love for Emma Bunton

Taylor Swift fangirls over Spice Girl Emma Bunton in sweet interview

Taylor Swift was on Heart Breakfast on Friday October 3rd

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Heart Breakfast here

Patricia Routledge has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has passed away

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies after cancer battle

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health

Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly.

Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

Royals

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married at First Sight

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.

Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Celebrities

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message

Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Married at First Sight

Christmas Gift Guide 2025

Christmas Gift Guide 2025: What to buy your loved ones this festive season

Christmas

Taylor Swift was involved in Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

TV & Movies

Boyzone are back!

Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage