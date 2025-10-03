Exclusive

Taylor Swift reveals engagement details and shares bachelorette party plans

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift has told us all about her engagement to Travis Kelce and her hen do plans.

Taylor Swift has exclusively told Heart about her engagement to Travis Kelce and her plans for a hen do.

'The Fate of Ophelia' singer joined Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton to chat about her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' and opened up about what fans can expect from her new era.

Giving details about her stunning engagement ring, Taylor revealed Travis designed the sparkler, saying: "He designed it with this amazing jeweller, Kindred Lubeck is her name. She does all of her gold engraving by hand."

She continued: "I'd shown him a video a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out. When I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made that!' Also, 'you listened to me!'"

Taylor concluded: "He did amazing. It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow and that's a flex."

Emma then asked Taylor if she'd planned her hen do yet, with the singer confessing: "Everyone's scattered across the world is the thing. It's like you would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life.

"But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person. So I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about that."

Speaking about the girls she would invite on her bachelorette party, Taylor added: "Oh, they're so fun. They're great fun. They're so fun, but they're so busy. Do you know what I mean?"

She also revealed she was looking forward to her upcoming nuptials after Jamie confessed he was excited for her to wed.

Taylor said: "I'm really excited, too. I'm so excited. I love that you're excited, too and you would absolutely love him. He's the most fun person. I'm sure at some point you guys will get to all hang out."

Emma then went on to remind Taylor about Travis joining her on stage at her Eras Tour in 2024, with the singer stating: "He's just never been nervous about anything in his entire life. It's pretty fun."

Jamie then asked if her fiancée has a "sensitive side" to which Taylor disclosed: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. Yeah. It's great. He's all the things.

"He's fun and vibrant and has this infectious personality and makes me laugh so much. There's a line in the song that says that you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot, that's it!"

Taylor then went on to discuss the difference between writing songs whilst single versus in a relationship, saying: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things. I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?

"I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record. I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."