Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary release date, time and channel revealed

13 October 2025, 14:10

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

By Hope Wilson

Taylor Swift has revealed the exciting news that The Eras Tour docuseries and film will be released in December 2025.

Taylor Swift has announced and Eras Tour documentary and film which will air on December 12th on Disney Plus following the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl in October.

Last week fans were treated to Taylor's 12th record which features songs such as 'Cancelled!', 'Eldest Daughter', 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Actually Romantic', and now we can expect even more content from the singer.

Taking to social media to share the special news, Taylor wrote: "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

She concluded: "The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus."

Taylor Swift has revealed The Eras Tour documentary
Taylor Swift has revealed The Eras Tour documentary . Picture: Getty

The six-part documentary titled The End of an Era will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the epic tour from 2023-2024 with the first two episodes set to air on December 12th, and a further two being released for the next two weeks.

A concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show is set to drop on December 12 and will broadcast the star's final stop on the Eras Tour at BC Place in Vancouver on December 8th, 2024. This movie will also air the full 'The Tortured Poets Department' set for the first time.

Watch Taylor Swift's announcement here:

Taylor Swift announces Eras tour documentary

Taylor previously spoke to Heart about her time on The Eras Tour, revealing: "The Eras Tour, looking out and seeing the cross-generational, you could see this is an entire family. This is a grandchild, a mother, and a grandmother. You're just seeing people having these moments and shared moments together as families. It feels like a huge honour to be a part of something like that. This tour was the first time I saw it so intensely."

She then gave a message to her fans, saying: "Just that I love them and I miss them. I loved seeing them in those crowds every night. I think one thing I wish they knew is how clearly I can see everyone in the crowd and how much I loved seeing them experience the show and experiencing that with them and how fun they make it for me to put out music.

"My little weird Easter egg stuff would not be fun if they didn't truly care about the music I was putting out and that they care about the lyrics. That means the world to me, and that's why I go so full on with the whole releasing music in weird cryptic ways."

The Eras Tour ran from 2023-2024
The Eras Tour ran from 2023-2024. Picture: Getty

She also revealed that her relationship with Travis Kelce has impacted her songwriting, stating: "Writing songs is one of my favourite things. I did nurture fear earlier on in my career that if I ever wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?

"I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much is we were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record."I do think that someone in your life who fuels you. Everyone in my life is like, 'you've never been so yourself', which is this interesting thing that you've been you your whole life, but we are different shades and ourselves at different volume levels.

"And this person came into my life, and everybody's like, 'yeah, you've never been so you'. I think that comes through in music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that bleeds into the music, too."

