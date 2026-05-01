Taylor Swift fans come up with bizarre theory about deleted countdown clock post

Taylor Swift briefly sent fans into a frenzy after posting, and then swiftly removing, a mysterious 48-hour countdown from her official website. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans are convinced the fleeting timer could hint at a surprise link between Taylor Swift and a new movie release.

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Taylor Swift briefly sent fans into a frenzy on April 30th after posting, and then swiftly removing, a mysterious 48-hour countdown from her official website.

The timer appeared on Thursday afternoon but was taken down within minutes, leaving followers scrambling to decode its meaning.

Featuring a blue sky backdrop with white clouds and bold yellow numbers outlined in blue, many fans quickly linked the imagery to Toy Story 5, whose branding uses a similar colour palette.

Taylor Swift posted a blue sky backdrop with white clouds and bold yellow numbers with many fans quickly linking it to Toy Story 5. Picture: Taylor Swift

Taylor has built a reputation for embedding subtle hints, or “Easter eggs”, about upcoming projects, and this latest move has only intensified speculation.

Some believe she may be teasing involvement in the film’s soundtrack.

Fuel was added to the theory when Taylor Nation, her official fan engagement team, shared a cloud-themed post alongside a clip of the singer discussing her songwriting process.

Taylor Swift’s recent appearance in New York, where she wore a blue-and-white striped dress paired with a yellow handbag, has been connected to the post. Picture: Getty

The caption read: “Name a more glamorous way to write song…” followed by a cloud emoji.

Fans also pointed to Swift’s recent appearance in New York City, where she wore a blue-and-white striped dress paired with a yellow handbag, a combination that echoes the colours associated with the animated franchise.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, where she was named one of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, Swift described moments of inspiration in vivid terms.

Toy Story 5 is set for release on June 19 and will reunite beloved characters Woody and Buzz (pictured). Picture: Alamy

She said songwriting can involve moments “where it floats down like a cloud in front of you, and all you have to do is grab it, and the song transpires from there.”

Meanwhile, Toy Story 5 is set for release on June 19 and will reunite beloved characters Woody, Buzz, and Jessie as they face an unexpected new challenge: technology, in the form of a tablet.

If Swift is indeed connected to the project, it would add to what is already shaping up to be a major summer for the pop star.

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

Away from music, she is also preparing for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, the NFL star she became engaged to last August.

Reports suggest the ceremony could take place on July 3 in New York, although details remain tightly under wraps after an earlier venue was reportedly changed following a leak.

For now, the countdown may have disappeared, but the theories around it are only just getting started...

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