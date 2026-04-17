Taylor Swift’s ‘magical’ gesture she did for Anne Hathaway revealed

Anne Hathaway has opened up about the surprising impact Taylor Swift had on her latest film, Mother Mary. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Anne Hathaway shares how Taylor Swift inspired Mother Mary, and the heartfelt note that made her feel “so loved” during the Eras Tour.

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Anne Hathaway has opened up about the surprising impact Taylor Swift had on her latest film, Mother Mary and the "magical" gesture she did for her.

The 43-year-old actress who is currently promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, shared the story during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she discussed both the project and Taylor’s indirect creative influence.

During the interview, host Stephen Colbert played a clip from the upcoming psychological drama, showing Anne performing a pop song on stage in front of a crowd.

When asked about Taylor’s connection to the film, Hathaway explained: “I mean, she was kind of like an angel that I felt like was over our heads all the time.”

Anne Hathaway's new film Mother Mary, set to be released on April 17, follows a global pop star confronting unresolved relationships as she prepares for a comeback performance. Picture: Getty

She revealed director David Lowery is a devoted fan of Taylor, drawing visual and thematic inspiration from the singer’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Anne herself also looked to Taylor’s documentary, Miss Americana, particularly its emotional openness. “And I was influenced by her tour film Miss Americana and how vulnerable she just let herself be,” she said.

The actress reflected on the contrast between a polished public persona and the private reality behind it, adding: “What happens when they are kind of in between moments when they're having a moment of metamorphosis?”

Anne Hathaway has shared how Taylor Swift inspired her new movie. Picture: Getty

Anne noted this transitional space can be “so painful,” especially for someone navigating personal change in the public eye, adding the documentary deepened her admiration for Taylor.

“I was already a fan but after that I had so much empathy for her and her humanity and of course her talent,” she said.

Anne also recalled a memorable encounter with Taylor Swift during the singer’s Eras Tour; while filming in Germany, she attended one of the shows and initially doubted her own excitement.

“The performer makes the audience feel so loved and she made me feel so loved,” Anne said. “And I'm like, ‘Oh my God, Annie, you're so cute. You think Taylor Swift is waving at you. You are so adorable.’”

"She's So Magical!" - Anne Hathaway Saw Taylor Swift Perform In Germany While Filming "Mother Mary"

The moment took an unexpected turn when she was handed a note from Taylor herself. “Somebody tapped me on the shoulder and they said Taylor wants you to have this and I went, what is happening?”

The note read: “I'm so happy you're here, I'm going to be enthusiastically waving at you.”

Anne joked about her reaction: “Oh my God! She is so magical! She did the thing. I was right, I am special.”

The star's new film Mother Mary, set to be released on April 17, follows a global pop star confronting unresolved relationships as she prepares for a comeback performance.

Anne Hathaway is also preparing for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2006 hit. Picture: Getty

The film also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, FKA Twigs and Alba Baptista.

Anne also revealed she spoke directly with Charli XCX, who contributed original music to the film alongside FKA Twigs and Jack Antonoff.

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